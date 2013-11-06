Kanye cancels six dates on Yeezus tour, but show goes on

#Kanye West
11.06.13 5 years ago
After a truck accident shut down his entire tour, Kanye West will return to the road with Yeezus, starting in Philadelphia on Nov. 16.
Six shows have been cancelled as a result of damages to his elaborate production, which had to be reengineered and prefabricated; the cities include Vancouver, Denver, Columbus, Montreal, Minneapolis and St. Louis. 
Chicago, Toronto and Detroit have all been rescheduled with new dates listed below.
Yeezus Tour dates, as of Nov. 6
11 16 13                Philadelphia, PA   Wells Fargo Center#
11 17 13                Boston, MA   Td Garden#
11 19 13                Brooklyn, NY   Barclays Center#
11 20 13                Brooklyn, NY   Barclays Center+
11 21 13                Washington, DC   Verizon Center#
11 23 13                New York, NY   Madison Square Garden#
11 24 13                New York, NY   Madison Square Garden+
11 27 13                Nashville, TN   Bridgestone Arena#
11 29 13                Miami, FL   Americanairlines Arena#
11 30 13                Tampa, FL   Tampa Bay Times Forum#
12 01 13                Atlanta, GA   Philips Arena#
12 03 13                Kansas City, MO   Sprint Center#
12 05 13                New Orleans, LA   New Orleans Arena#
12 06 13                Dallas, TX   American Airlines Center#
12 07 13                Houston, TX   Toyota Center#
12 08 13                San Antonio, TX   AT&T Center#
12 10 13                Phoenix, AZ   Us Airways Center#
12 13 13                Anaheim, CA          Honda Center
12 17 13                Chicago, IL   United Center#
12 18 13                Chicago, IL   United Center#
12 19 13                Detroit, MI   Palace Of Auburn Hills#
12 22 13                Toronto, Ont.   Air Canada Centre#
12 23 13                Toronto, Ont.   Air Canada Centre#
# With Kendrick Lamar
+ With A Tribe Called Quest

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kanye West
TAGSKanye WestYeezusYeezus cancelled datesYeezus rescheduled datesYeezus Tour

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP