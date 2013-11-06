Kanye cancels six dates on Yeezus tour, but show goes on

After a truck accident shut down his entire tour, Kanye West will return to the road with Yeezus, starting in Philadelphia on Nov. 16.
Six shows have been cancelled as a result of damages to his elaborate production, which had to be reengineered and prefabricated; the cities include Vancouver, Denver, Columbus, Montreal, Minneapolis and St. Louis.
Chicago, Toronto and Detroit have all been rescheduled with new dates listed below.
Yeezus Tour dates, as of Nov. 6
11 16 13 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center#
11 17 13 Boston, MA Td Garden#
11 19 13 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center#
11 20 13 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center+
11 21 13 Washington, DC Verizon Center#
11 23 13 New York, NY Madison Square Garden#
11 24 13 New York, NY Madison Square Garden+
11 27 13 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena#
11 29 13 Miami, FL Americanairlines Arena#
11 30 13 Tampa, FL Tampa Bay Times Forum#
12 01 13 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena#
12 03 13 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center#
12 05 13 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Arena#
12 06 13 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center#
12 07 13 Houston, TX Toyota Center#
12 08 13 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center#
12 10 13 Phoenix, AZ Us Airways Center#
12 13 13 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
12 17 13 Chicago, IL United Center#
12 18 13 Chicago, IL United Center#
12 19 13 Detroit, MI Palace Of Auburn Hills#
12 22 13 Toronto, Ont. Air Canada Centre#
12 23 13 Toronto, Ont. Air Canada Centre#
# With Kendrick Lamar
+ With A Tribe Called Quest
