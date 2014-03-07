Kanye West and Big Sean boost Rick Ross’ ‘Arsenio Hall Show’ performance

Rick Ross appeared on “The Arsenio Hall Show” last night (March 6) to play “Sanctified,” a personal favorite from his new album “Mastermind,” but no one was prepared for Kanye West to show up for his verses on the song. Watch the clip below.

Hall billed Rick Ross” performance as featuring “very special friends,” which turned out to be West and Big Sean. The crowd goes nuts when Ye comes out at the 1:30 mark, rocking a thick gold chain and growling his bar about being “too aggressive!?”

This week, Hall hosted another musical legend – Prince. Below the Rick Ross video, check out the Purple One and his band 3rdEyeGirl perform a new song, “FunkNRoll,” which will likely appear on his forthcoming album “Plectrumelectrum.”

“The Arsenio Hall Show” disappeared for nearly 20 years before returning in late 2013, but it's safe to say Arsenio is back.