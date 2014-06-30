Kanye West and French Montana working together on tracks

Are the Kardashians responsible for this? Kanye West and French Montana have collaborated on a number of tracks.

West, as you know whether you want to or not, is married to Kim Kardashian, while rapper Montana is dating Kim”s sister Khloe.

Montana told MTV News at the BET Awards that the two have five tracks in the can and that at least one will be on Montana”s new album, “Mac & Cheese 4,” which comes out in November and also features will.i.am and Chinx. Earlier this year, he said that Macklemore will appear on a track called “Nightmare.” “I love it,” Montana said, when asked how he liked working with West. “We”ve been working on his album and [mine] so we”re just going back and forth.”

For now, Montana”s wrapping up production on the debut album from rapper Lil Durk. He”s also figuring out the first single from “Mac & Cheese,” which he plans to release in July. No word on if it will be one of the West/Montana joints or if the Kardashian sisters make an appearance.