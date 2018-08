Kanye West made an unannounced stop at “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” last night where he performed “Yeezus” track “Bound 2” with Charlie Wilson and house band, The Roots.

West had been in New York for fashion week and while the performance was a surprise, word leaked out later in the day before the show aired.

West”s “Yeezus” tour, featuring Kendrick Lamar, starts Oct. 19 in Seattle. It is his first solo tour since 2008″s “Glow In The Dark.”