Kanye West kicks off first solo tour in five years on Oct. 19

Kanye West will kick off his first solo tour in five years Oct. 19 at Seattle”s Key Arena.

The Yeezus Tour, presented by AEG Live, will hit 23 cities before closing Dec. 7 in Houston at the Toyota Center. Kendrick Lamar will be the opening act.

The Yeezus Tour, in support of West”s current album, “Yeezus,” marks West”s first return to the road since the Watch The Throne tour with Jay Z in 2011. His last solo tour was 2008″s “Glow In the Dark” tour.

West released “Yeezus” on June 18, 2013. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with sales of 327,000.

Date City Venue

October

19 Seattle, WA KeyArena

20 Vancouver, B.C. Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

22 San Jose, CA SAP Center

23 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

25 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

26 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center



November

1 Salt Lake City, UT EnergySolutions Arena

3 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

5 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

7 Chicago, IL United Center

10 Detroit, MI Palace of Auburn Hills

12 Toronto, Ont. Air Canada Centre

14 Montreal, Que. Bell Centre

16 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

17 Boston, MA TD Garden

19 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

21 Washington, DC Verizon Center

23 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

29 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

30 Tampa, FL Tampa Bay Times Forum



December

1 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

6 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

7 Houston, TX Toyota Center