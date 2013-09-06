Kanye West kicks off first solo tour in five years on Oct. 19

Kanye West will kick off his first solo tour in five years Oct. 19 at Seattle”s Key Arena.
The Yeezus Tour, presented by AEG Live, will hit 23 cities before closing Dec. 7 in Houston at the Toyota Center. Kendrick Lamar will be the opening act.
The Yeezus Tour, in support of West”s current album, “Yeezus,” marks West”s first return to the road since the Watch The Throne tour with Jay Z in 2011. His last solo tour was 2008″s “Glow In the Dark” tour.
West released “Yeezus” on June 18, 2013. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with sales of 327,000.
Date City Venue
October
19 Seattle, WA KeyArena
20 Vancouver, B.C. Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
22 San Jose, CA SAP Center
23 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
25 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
26 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
November
1 Salt Lake City, UT EnergySolutions Arena
3 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
5 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
7 Chicago, IL United Center
10 Detroit, MI Palace of Auburn Hills
12 Toronto, Ont. Air Canada Centre
14 Montreal, Que. Bell Centre
16 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
17 Boston, MA TD Garden
19 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
21 Washington, DC Verizon Center
23 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
29 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
30 Tampa, FL Tampa Bay Times Forum
December
1 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
6 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
7 Houston, TX Toyota Center
