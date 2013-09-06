Kanye West kicks off first solo tour in five years on Oct. 19

09.06.13 5 years ago

Kanye West will kick off his first solo tour in five years Oct. 19 at Seattle”s Key Arena.

The Yeezus Tour, presented by AEG Live, will hit 23 cities before closing Dec. 7 in Houston at the Toyota Center. Kendrick Lamar will be the opening act.

The Yeezus Tour, in support of West”s current album, “Yeezus,” marks West”s first return to the road since the Watch The Throne tour with Jay Z in 2011. His last solo tour was 2008″s “Glow In the Dark” tour.

West released “Yeezus” on June 18, 2013. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with sales of 327,000.

Date   City  Venue    
October

19 Seattle, WA  KeyArena
20  Vancouver, B.C.  Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
22  San Jose, CA  SAP Center
23  Oakland, CA  Oracle Arena
25  Las Vegas, NV  MGM Grand Garden Arena
26  Los Angeles, CA  Staples Center
 
November

1  Salt Lake City, UT  EnergySolutions Arena
3  Denver, CO  Pepsi Center
5  Minneapolis, MN  Target Center
7  Chicago, IL  United Center
10  Detroit, MI  Palace of Auburn Hills
12  Toronto, Ont. Air Canada Centre
14  Montreal, Que. Bell Centre
16  Philadelphia, PA  Wells Fargo Center
17  Boston, MA  TD Garden
19  Brooklyn, NY  Barclays Center
21  Washington, DC  Verizon Center
23  New York, NY  Madison Square Garden
29  Miami, FL  AmericanAirlines Arena
30  Tampa, FL  Tampa Bay Times Forum
 
December

1  Atlanta, GA  Philips Arena
6 Dallas, TX  American Airlines Center
7  Houston, TX  Toyota Center

 

 

TOPICS#Kendrick Lamar#Kanye West
TAGSGlow in the darkKanye WestKendrick LamarYeezus

