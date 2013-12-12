Kellan Lutz’s naked torso does all the talking in new ‘Legend of Hercules’ trailer

Kellan Lutz is here to be objectified.

The “Twilight” studmuffin does lots of running around with his shirt off and very little actual talking in the second official trailer for “The Legend of Hercules,” the forthcoming fantasy/action film that’s set to beat Dwayne Johnson’s “Hercules: The Thracian Wars” to theaters by more than six months. This one comes from director Renny Harlin, the man responsible for such solid ’90s actioners as “Die Hard 2,” “Cliffhanger,” “The Long Kiss Goodnight” and “Deep Blue Sea.” Well hey, a career is a career.

Check out the trailer below, then let us know what you think in the comments.

“The Legend of Hercules” hits theaters on January 10.
 

