Kelly Clarkson has full country album in the works

With “Tie It Up” doing well at country radio, Kelly Clarkson finally confirmed that she is doing what we all suspected: recording an entire country album.Not only that, she”s almost done with it!

She told Albany, N.Y. radio station WGNA, “We”ve almost made a whole record.” In fact, being on tour with Maroon 5 this summer is the only thing between Clarkson and the finished album.

Clarkson, who also has a holiday album, “Wrapped In Red,” coming in A few weeks, says she expects to pivot back and forth between country and pop. “With Jewel and Sheryl Crow, they kinda quit pop and came over the country,” she said. “I love both. I don”t necessarily know if I have one foot it it and one foot in the other.” Well, actually, Kels, that sounds exactly like what you have. The “American Idol” winner has already won the Academy of Country Music Awards covered Vocal Event of the Year for “Don”t You Wanna Stay,” her No. 1 duet with Jason Aldean.



Check out the full interview with Kelly Clarkson here.

