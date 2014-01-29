Kendrick Lamar responds to Macklemore about Grammy defeat

#Kendrick Lamar
01.29.14 5 years ago 2 Comments

Kendrick Lamar has responded to Macklemore & Ryan Lewis” Macklemore about the duo”s “The Heist” nabbing the Grammy for Best Rap Album over Lamar”s heavily favored “”Good Kid, M.A.A.D City.” His basic message:  No sweat.

As you may recall, after snagging four Grammys, including Best New Artist, on Sunday night, Macklemore instagrammed a text that he”d sent to Lamar, telling Lamar that he had been robbed, and that “Good Kid” should have won best rap album over “The Heist.” 

In subsequent days, Macklemore has been applauded for calling it as he saw it, while others have been less charitable, saying he should give back the award if he doesn”t feel he and Ryan Lewis (who”s been silent on the whole thing) deserve it or he shouldn”t have spoken up at all since the duo won the award fair and square.

XXL asked Lamar about the matter in New York Tuesday and Lamar had nothing but good things to say about Macklemore & Ryan Lewis”s victory in three out of the four rap categories:  “It”s well deserved; he did what he did, man,” Lamar said. “He went out there and hustled and grinder. Everything happens for a reason the universe comes back around, that”s how it go.”

Lamar”s comments also seem open to interpretation. Is he saying the Macklemore worked hard and, therefore, he was worthy of the award or is he implying the Macklemore simply lobbied harder  to win and this was the result?

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kendrick Lamar
TAGSgood kidGrammy snubGrammys 2014Kendrick LamarMAAd CityMacklemore and Ryan LewisThe Heist

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP