Lonergan’s ‘Margaret’ is so authentic it hurts

On Tuesday, January 10 at 7pm, USC and Fox Searchlight will host an “Out of the Box [Office]” screening of “Margaret” at the Ray Stark Family Theatre on the USC campus.
As many of you know, In Contention is firmly set in the #TeamMargaret camp. Kris named the film as his number one movie of the year, and Guy his number two. I saw “Margaret” via a streaming link recently. It was presented in six instillations that required me to log in at each breaking point, the player was about a quarter of the size of my 17-inch computer, and the name “Kris Tapley” sat as a vertical watermark across the frame for the entirety of the screening. And yet even given the constraints of that viewing experience, had I created a top 10 list, I would have named “Margaret” as my number two film of the year as well – if not my number one.
“Margaret” is an authentic snapshot of New York”s creative intelligentsia, far more so than the overworked “Carnage,” which talks down to its characters and inspires nothing more than a desire to find a large stick of one”s own. “Margaret” is raw and messy and shockingly real. It feels both patterned and elliptical in the way that life often does. It is an almost painfully accurate depiction of a privileged, overly bright teen with more ambition (ethical and sometimes sexual in this case) than the sense that is born only of experience.
As someone who grew up first in the overcrowded, underfunded hallways of the public school system and then in the indulged corridors of an alternative, private high school for “gifted” children in New York, I can attest to the stunning sense of verisimilitude that the film evokes. I both was Lisa (the film”s central protagonist) and knew her. Had I been in high school in the post-9/11 era I would have taken part in the same heated, and yes, strident, debates that Anna Paquin’s Lisa regularly engages in.
To present an image: I transferred to my school midway through ninth grade. I came from a specialized public school that the students took the PSAT in eighth grade to get into. I was in the advanced levels of the humanities in said school. When I left we were reading the short story “The Lottery.” When I entered private school they had just completed “The Communist Manifesto” and were writing a manifesto of their own. I recall the idiosyncratic patterns of speech that we followed. If we substituted Lisa”s repeated use of “necessarily” for the word “particularly,” it would be as if either I or one of my classmates were speaking. Lisa is locked into a need to communicate with a sense of overt rationalism, even (as happens in the film) in the “throws of passion.” Do you have “any general guidelines” she queries as she is about to perform an intimate act, rather than the simpler, rawer and perhaps hotter “tell me what you want.” She cannot let go of her persona, of her need to control her external circumstances and vision of the world even long enough to surrender to the primal release of pleasure.
We, too, spoke with an established cadence peppered with intermittent SAT words so that we might test the flavors of “abeyance,” “inveigh” and “timorous” on our tongues in an everyday context (which, of course, is ludicrous in an everyday context — particularly the everyday context of a 16-year-old). We were obnoxious, well-meaning, intolerably ignorant, determined to be wisened and reprehensibly dismissive of “places like that” (read: outside of the boarders of NYC, which we inevitably referred to as “bridge and tunnel” or “where?”).
Kenneth Lonergan”s portrait of New York is the most genuine that I have ever seen. It is neither worshipful (as Woody Allen”s films often are) or dismissive (see “Carnage”). It is akin to our very best friend, the one that sees and loves us in the full scope of our virtues and frailties and does not shy from telling us the truth, from holding up a mirror to expose our nature so we can face it, as adults, rather than allowing us to remain in a willfully adolescent state.
Lonergan”s own turn as Lisa”s New Yorker cum Angelino father is a brutally honest picture of a well-intentioned but deeply selfish man, a man who is convinced of the justifications for his absentee parenting and reprehensibly inconsistent behavior. Lisa”s desire to right a wrong that cannot be undone is tragically untenable. It is adult in context (the scale and consequences of her error) and childish in practice (the path she takes in her reckoning). She hopes to reset the world to a moment when it makes sense, to shake off the guilt of her own culpability and clarify the confusion of the moral gray by finding a simple clear target to eliminate.
She latches onto what appears to be an achievable goal, and of course, paradoxically, the more insurmountable the prize becomes the more determined Lisa becomes to have it. She will do near anything to correct the uncorrectable, to assuage her shame, to sooth her sorrow and to find meaning in any manner of “justice” she can cling to. And yet it is ever unattainable, for her loss is her innocence, and it is the end of her untainted vision of herself that she truly grieves for.
How horrifically gorgeous a story this is, set against the backdrop of a city attempting to reconcile itself with the causes and consequences of 9/11. As a character study, the film is incomparable. As a metaphor, it continues to provide. “Margaret” goes beyond the limited scope of “a slice of life” to, without force, express a truth about the macro via the experience of the micro.
The film also represents the finest performance its lead has given since her Academy Award-winning cinematic debut as young Flora McGrath in Jane Campion”s “The Piano.” The roles are also oddly similar, both characters full of precocious mischief, burdened by parents who are in some ways themselves children, full of the subsequent rage that such conditions inspire, agonizingly young and dangerously self-centered. In self-serving pursuits they each make choices that reap irreversible consequences (though Lisa”s more so). They are each narcissists surrounded by narcissists, attempting to find their way to connection.
How frighteningly relatable is that?
If you are a Los Angeles local, I cannot recommend enough that you take the time (it is a two-and-half-hour commitment) to see this film at this very rare screening. This is a free event and open to the public. You can register for your tickets on the USC site. Please do so, and then give us your take on “Margaret.”
And if you’re not an LA local, I can only hope you have the chance to experience the film, sooner rather than later.
For year-round entertainment news and commentary follow @JRothC on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
That sucks you had to see it that way. Why didn’t you just wait for the USC screening?
At the time it was the only available option and I was just excited for the opportunity. I plan to see it again.
Yeah, it kind of goes without saying that the USC screening had not been announced yet (seeing as this post serves as said announcement here).
SOLD OUT
Without contest InContention has the best writers in the whole Oscar blogosphere. I’m really looking forward to Margaret!
I agree with everything about this comment in regards to both the flaw-free writers and that I am extremely excited about seeing Margaret whenever it finally comes out (on dvd D^:)
Thank you! Love to hear your thoughts when you so see it.
Does anyone know how long Allison Janney was on screen for? I feel like she gives the best two minute performance of all time. Better than Ruby Dee in American Gangster.
No way is Ruby Dee even CLOSE to the best short film performance.
Well I can’t really think of many two minute performances, I just said what first came to mind.
I’m so frustrated that this movie hasn’t screened anywhere outside of New York or Los Angeles, it seems. Maybe the movie would be able to find supporters outside of the nation’s two film capitals … but the movie remains a total mystery to people like me. MARGARET remains, to me, that movie that InContention talks up nonstop. It almost seems like it doesn’t exist to me, like it just plays far off in another world.
Actually, it did have a limited release outside NYC/LA (two weeks here in Montréal, where I regrettably missed it), but far too limited.
This is a phenomenal piece of writing.
Thank you! I really appreciate that.
Absolutely. Roth is my new favourite film critic.
And let me join the chorus: a singular piece of writing on this film, Roth. Brilliantly conveyed, and thank you for your perspective.
Thank you Kris. And thank you for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this team I have so much respect for and grow as a writer.
I’d really like to see this movie after hearing so much about it on this website. Hopefully it opens in the DC area sometime soon.
Superb piece, Roth, one that’s really wired into the shifting, passive-aggressive vulnerabilities that make Lisa tick. I’m so pleased you’re on #TeamMargaret too — we’re three-for-three!
Thank you Guy. And thanks to you both for introducing me to the film! It’ll be interesting to see if the screeners are viewed and have an impact.
where is this streaming link you speak of??
I’m afraid it was one made available to us by Fox Searchlight — not a public one, as it were.
sooo, will you be making top 10 list?
It’s starting to feel a little late in the season, but perhaps.
I believe it. I still get kinda choked up thinking about You Can Count On Me.
I know you guys really love this movie. But I really wish you’d stop writing about it so that I don’t feel so bad about not having been able to see it yet. (Then again, Guy waited 5+ years; what’s a few more months to me, right?)
Actually, the more people write about it, the more likely you are to see it.
I’ll be at the USC screening with high hopes.
Looking hard and wide for a dvd screener of Margaret
Can anyone help? No way to get to USC. Garydiam55@aol.com
How can I find a dvd screener of Margaret. Can’t make it USC
i bet a contest for a Margaret screener would have some pretty fantastic results…
I love the personal perspective you bring to this piece, Roth. I grew up as a moderately over-privileged girl on Long Island and attended an extremely competitive public high school. 9/11 happened when I was in eighth grade, and we regularly were encouraged to engage in the types of strident but well-meaning debates depicted in the film. I definitely over-identified with and recognized Lisa’s inarticulate passion.
I’m thrilled to have such a strong female writer join the In Contention team and look forward to more of your work!
Thank you — I really appreciate that and it’s interesting to hear how it resonated with you as well.
A brilliant piece of film criticism. But then again, what else is to be expected from In Contention.
Thank you very kindly.
Was fortunate enough to see this a second time tonight. What’s remarkable is how well this version holds together – virtually every scene rings true – even though one can kind of sense where the narrative was cut down. For example, a number of scenes feel truncated (though they all make their points), and a couple plot developments come on rather suddenly and are quickly dealt with. That’s not a reason to dissuade anyone from seeing the movie – it’s still very powerful in its current form – but I do hope we see Lonergan’s intended cut one day, whatever its length. (It really wouldn’t need to be that much longer to fill out some of the subplots, since the main storyline already seems to get the screen time it deserves.)
Meanwhile, there are still three shows daily at the Cinema Village in NYC, at least until Thursday, with its status determined on a week by week basis. In fact, as of last Tuesday it was going to be pulled – the website indicated “last 3 days” – but then a decision must have been made to hold it over. I hope that anyone in the NYC area who’s tempted gets a chance to see this while it’s still in a theater.
Held over again. So now “Margaret” will be playing three shows daily in NYC at least until Thursday January 19th.
I love this film but I want to play devil’s advocate about something.Here goes :
The central theme of this film seemed to me to be the dubious stature of poetry or dramatic Art.Lisa – or the film itself – could arouse contempt in real witnesses to horrific events in real life,seeing such a drama and its central character as a parasite on people and real tragedy in life.
A parasite – unless it really has something to teach us.
Lisa hideously turns a death – for which she was partly responsible – into a prompt to play God and point the finger.One of the most telling moments for me was the scene where Emily heaps opprobrium on Lisa for self-dramatising – Lisa,her new friend and moral champion against MTA and the bus driver,the woman responsible for the death of her close friend .
(AND – can someone tell me – does Emily actually KNOW this ? Does she know what Lisa did but yet still takes her under her wing ,this flawed,fractious,vulnerable girl ? The dramatic tension had me by the throat all the way through.)
Emily’s last point in the scene was that the kind of self-dramatisation and falsification of Life that Lisa is engaged in smacks of the collective falsification of lives that occurred under the Nazis.The implication is that in Nazi Germany it was fuelled by just the same self-righteous,self-admiring tub-thumping that Lisa is rehearsing.
The film lays out the issues beautifully and no doubt Lonergan is keenly aware of the irony that it takes Plato’s hated fictional poetry or drama to make the point,to put itself in question as an activity.
Is not the film itself another Lisa,another opera queen,winding everybody up,obscuring real life,driving us demented and emotional,grabbing opportunities for self-promotion ? Getting us to imitate Art ,to singalong with the opera-fication of Life ?
Do the emotional pyrotechnics of this film not make us scream for some narrative more coolly aware of the depredations of hysteria,drama and audience rabble-rousing on the psyche ? Something more documentary-like ?
In the closing scene , Lisa the drama queen makes a late ”entrance”to watch,to spectate,at the opera and go through her heart-rending realisation presumably concerning the drama she has created out of her own guilt and grief.
Doesnt her ”entrance”into the auditorium mirror our own,showing up to watch this entertainment constructed on the back of potentially real but invented tragedy that steals from Life.
Albeit to enrich our lives and make us feel more human.
I am momentarily obsessed with this film – do you suppose am I enriched ?
Surely,for an intelligent audience,keenly observant of the efforts of actors,directors and cinematographers – and the real bus drivers,bystanders and bullies et al. , the citizens of ordinary life – a lot of the subliminal fascination for a literate ,highly-crafted piece of work like this lies in the sheer wonder at the dedicated work,the expertise, in the industry of spectacle that lives on the back of public or private tragedy.