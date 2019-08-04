Warner Bros.

This year, The CW is planning another massive crossover event with its slate of “Arrowverse” shows. Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow are all going to help tell a five-part, multi-night adaptation of the classic DC Comics event “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” A lot of news about the crossover, including Legends regular Brandon Routh’s reprising the role of Superman, has already been teased. During the network’s recent TCA Summer Press Tour panel, however, we learned something even cooler.

Kevin Conroy, the celebrated voice actor who brought Bruce Wayne and Batman to life in the classic Batman: The Animated Series (as well as Batman Beyond and countless animated films and video games), is back. According to IGN, he “will portray Bruce Wayne from the future” in the upcoming crossover event mini-series. Sadly, no other details regarding Conroy’s casting were revealed, like whether or not his version of Wayne would resemble the older one depicted in Batman Beyond. Even so, it’s great news for fans of his decades’ worth of work with the character.

Aside from Conroy and Routh’s involvement, The CW also confirmed that Burt Ward, who played Dick Grayson and Robin in the 1960s Batman television series with Adam West, will also be involved in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” As for his role, that’s been left to fans to over-speculate about until the five-part event series airs in December 2019 and January 2020.

(Via IGN)