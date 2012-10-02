Kevin Costner and director McG team for thriller

Oscar-Winner Kevin Costner and “Terminator Salvation” director McG are teaming for an untitled thriller in the for EuropaCorp and Relativity Media.

The screenplay is by Luc Besson (“Taken”) and Adi Hasak (“From Paris With Love”).

When Secret Service Agent Ethan Runner (Costner) is diagnosed with a terminal disease, he attempts to retire so he can reconnect with his estranged family. However, his bosses offer him an experimental drug that could save his life — but only if he takes on one last, deadly assignment.

EuropaCorp specializes in cheap, fast thrillers like the “Transporter” series and the Liam Neeson-starring “Taken” and its upcoming sequel. Will they be able to help turn the aging drama star Costner into a late-career action hero like Neeson?

Costner, last seen in “Hatfields and McCoys,” recently signed to appear as John Clark in “Jack Ryan” and a second Tom Clancy adaptation starring Chris Pine as the titular agent. He’ll also be playing Pa Kent in the Superman reboot “The Man of Steel.” Costner won an Oscar for directing 1991’s “Dances With Wolves.”