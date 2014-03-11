Kevin Smith marks return to comics with ‘Batman ’66 Meets the Green Hornet’

(CBR) Kevin Smith stages comic book return in May, and he's bringing some old friends along with him.

He makes his first foray into digital-first comics with “Batman '66 Meets the Green Hornet,” a 12-part crossover between the DC Comics hit and Dynamite Entertainment's emerald crimefighter. Joining Smith for the adventure is co-writer Ralph Garman, a KROQ radio personality and actor, and Eisner Award-nominated artist Ty Templeton.

Discussing the series with USA Today , Smith said the experience is a dream come true. “It's like getting to be 5 years old again and tell stories that you would have made up while watching the show as a kid,” he said. “To be able to do it, man, it really does bring it full circle in a bucket-list kind of fashion.”

Beyond his obvious thrill at writing the team-up as a comic, Smith also mentioned his hope for the adventure to play out in animation, pointing out that all of the original actors, save for Bruce Lee, are still alive. “Adam [West] still sounds like Adam. Hopefully that's somewhere in the cards down the road, if the comic book connects the way we think it will.” “Batman '66 Meets the Green Hornet” debuts May 21 on comiXology.