Kings of Leon cancel remainder of U.S. tour citing ‘exhaustion and vocal issues’

The Kings of Leon have canceled the remainder of their U.S. tour citing vocal issues and exhausting for lead singer Caleb Followill. The dates will not be rescheduled. The family band had more than 25 dates still to go on this swing, primarily on the east coast. Other band members are strongly hinting that there are other issues contributing to the group’s woes.

There were signs of trouble this past Friday when Followill complained it was so hot during a Dallas gig that “I’m gonna go back stage for a second, I’m gonna vomit, I’m gonna drink a beer and I’m gonna come back out and play three more songs.”

He never returned. Following the show, the other members, including drummer Nathan Followill, guitarist Matthew Followill and bassist Jared Followill took to Twitter to apologize and hinted as much bigger issues than the that.

“Not so good morning 4 me today,” Nathan Followill tweeted on Saturday morning. “Ashamed & embarrassed by last night’s fiasco. Can’t apologize enough, utterly gutted. A million I’m sorrys [sic]

Jared Followill tweeted: “Dallas, I cannot begin to tell you how sorry I am. There are internal sicknesses & problems that have needed to be addressed. No words.” He added: “I love our fans so much. I know you guys aren’t stupid. There are problems in our band bigger than not drinking enough Gatorade.” At that point, they promised the Dallas show would be rescheduled.

Whatever those bigger problems are, they were not addressed in the following statement released by the band today–as it also became clear that the Dallas show would not be given a new date. Given that the band now has nearly two months between now and its next gig in Vancouver in late September, that should give them ample time to deal with any assorted and sundry issues.

“We are so sorry to say Kings of Leon are canceling their entire US tour due to Caleb Followill suffering from vocal issues and exhaustion,” said the band in statement released today. “The band is devastated, but in order to give their fans the shows they deserve, they need to take this break. Unfortunately, the US dates cannot be rescheduled due to the band’s international tour schedule. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. Tickets purchased online or via phones will be automatically refunded. The band will resume touring in Canada at the Rogers Center in Vancouver, BC, on September 28th. That show was originally schedule for September 14th.”

Look for more updates on this story as news warrants on HitFix.