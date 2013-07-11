Kings of Leon set to release new single, ‘Supersoaker’

Kings of Leon will release its new single, “Supersoaker,” on July 17. The track is on “Mechanical Bull,” which comes out Sept. 24.

The news of the song”s choice to kick off the new set comes as no surprise as the band debuted the song at New York”s Governor”s Ball June 8 (after being rained out June 7). It sounds straight up KoL with a little rawness that suits the group.

The official television premiere of the song comes July 22 on “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.” That one wasn”t too hard to predict: Fallon breathlessly announced the album”s arrival in June.

Kings of Leon are currently on tour in Europe, but will come back to the U.S. for the Fallon date and for its Rock For Oklahoma charity concert on July 23 at the Chesapeake Energy Center in Oklahoma City. The concert, which will benefit tornado relief efforts in the Sooner state, will also feature Jackson Browne, Flaming Lips, and Built to Spill, and comes after other concert efforts featuring Toby Keith, Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton, and others.

“Mechanical Bull” is the group”s first album since 2010″s “Come Around Sundown.”