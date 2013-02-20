Kristen Wiig and Seth Rogen to appear on ‘Arrested Development’

With all the big name stars who dropped by “Arrested Development” during its initial run on FOX a few years ago, it’s almost a surprise that there are any comic performers left to appear.

Kristen Wiig and Seth Rogen are scheduled to play guest roles on “Development” when the long-awaited fourth season debuts on Netflix this spring.

Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed who they will be playing, according to US Weekly. However, reports are surfacing in regards to Wiig’s character.

(Skip the next paragraph to avoid a spoiler)

Vulture reports that Wiig will be playing young Lucille Bluth (Jessica Walter). There’s been no word about who Rogen will play.

Creator Mitchell Hurwitz revealed previously that each upcoming episode will be revolve around a different character in the “Arrested” universe. The premiere will center on Michael Bluth (Jason Bateman).

In addition to Batemen and Walter, season 4 will also feature the return of cast members Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, David Cross, Jeffrey Tambor, and more.

Wiig and Bateman previously co-starred in “Extract” and “Paul” together. She’ll next be seen in “Freezing People is Easy” and “Anchorman: The Legend Continues.”

Rogen recent appeared in “The Guilt Trip” and will next be seen in the all-star comedy “This Is the End.”

“Arrested Development” premieres on Netflix in May.