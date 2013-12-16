Kristopher Tapley’s top 10 films of 2013

It has been said, but let’s say it again: 2013 was a landmark year for movies. Across the board, from indie to studio and back, the amount of exemplary artistry on display was jaw-dropping. A subjective thing? Of course. My wonderful year could be your weak one and vice versa. But this was like the kind of surge I haven’t felt since 1999, and for that, narrowing it to a list of the year’s best has been the most difficult of tasks.
Therefore, there are a number of films that didn’t make my top 10 that deserve notice here. Like Felix Van Groeningen’s “The Broken Circle Breakdown,” a hugely moving account of lovers in love and the tragedy that changes their lives, told with delicate photography and structured in a unique and meaningful way. Then there is Paul Greengrass’ “Captain Phillips,” perhaps the filmmaker’s best work to date and a vibrant study of the rift in opportunity between America and the third world.
Destin Cretton has launched into a very promising career, first with “I Am Not a Hipster” and now with the confident and humanist notes of “Short Term 12.” Steve McQueen has brought his mastery of the form from challenging films like “Hunger” and “Shame” to the more accessible and traditional, though no less elegant material of “12 Years a Slave.” And Noah Baumbach has crafted, with star and partner Greta Gerwig, a magnificent vision of a life in transition in the black and white hues of “Frances Ha.”
Those would roughly fall in the 11-15 range this year, but I still have the desire to mention other great works. Like James Wan’s haunted house thrill ride “The Conjuring.” Or Jean-Marc Vallée’s powerful biopic “Dallas Buyers Club.” How could I not mention the easy authenticity of Joe Swanberg’s “Drinking Buddies” and Lake Bell’s “In a World…?” How could I not note that Woody Allen has delivered again with “Blue Jasmine,” and that James Ponsoldt has given us another reason to keep our eye on him with “The Spectacular Now?”
The profoundly conveyed thesis of “Tim’s Vermeer” should be given space here, as should the delicate self-appraisal of “Prince Avalanche,” the nail-biting human drama of “A Hijacking” and the zany portrait of excess that is “The Wolf of Wall Street.” The classic strokes of “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom,” the spectacle command of “Man of Steel,” the rich texture of “Labor Day,” all worth mentioning. And frankly, though I may take issue with this or that element, I feel a need to speak up for the passion of “Fruitvale Station” and “The Great Gatsby,” the craft mastery of “Her” and the creative burst of “Rush.”
It has been a fantastic 12 months, but in the end, it always boils down. So for those of you who aren’t podcast listeners, read through the gallery story below for one guy’s opinion.
When’s Guy posting his list? I can’t wait to see if White House Down managed to make the top ten.
I believe Christmas Day, though it may come in video form before that. I’m eager to see what his list might look like this year, too, as I haven’t much tracked it yet.
Yes, Christmas Day — I *think* the video will be simultaneous with the list, though I’m tempted to do a separate post for #11-20. That sort of year.
Glad to see The Place Beyond The Pines get some mention.
I just chanced upon Out Of The Furnace today on RT and I was surprised to see that it was such a badly reviewed film because both you and Anne had praised it. The critics basically tore it apart and it has a lower rating than even Man Of Steel!
Yeah, sort of ridiculous.
I don’t feel like Rotten Tomatoes is an accurate reflection of how critics overall feel about the movie. RT is fine, but it’s system has a lot of holes (what makes a mixed review negative or positive for instance). I think Metacritic is a much better indicator of how the critical community is responding. And it shows with Out of the Furnace (vs Man of Steel).
I feel conflicted as to how I feel about your picks. Happy to see that underappreciated movies like Prince Avalanche and Drinking Buddies are among the honorable mentions. Also glad to see Pines. But really weird not seeing 12 Years and Her on the top 10, but instead, there are Spring Breakers and This Is The End. I just both are good films, but I just don’t get how one does think that they’re better movies than 12 Years. Just my opinion. Good list btw :)
*I think both are good films
He dislikes HER and has a weird funny unsaid thing about 12 Years a Slave.
Expression: What is unsaid? I stated my feelings in the podcast.
I’m actually glad he didn’t put 12 Years on it. It’s become the IMPORTANT film. The one everyone has to love simply because of the subject matter. Strip it of that and you have a self-indulgent movie that actually has less to say about the institution of slavery than a supposedly far more cartoonish film like Django Unchained. Chiwetel Ejiofor is amazing though.
I think Kris’s didn’t believe 12 Years adequately represented the passage of time. Also, filmmakers like McQueen are graded on curves by their devotees.
Mike: How could a movie possibly have less to say about the institution of slavery than Django Unchained?
Interesting point re: curves. I imagine it definitely happens, subconsciously. And yes, the passage of time feel off to me, as do a handful of performances — Dano, Pitt. None of it comes close to sinking the ship. It’s in my top 15, after all…
I love Gravity too, Kris, but I wonder, do u see no problems with the script at all or does the filmmaking just transcend it’s flaws? I want to put it as my number #1 film but some of that hokey dialogue, predictable narrative beats, and superfluous backstory just hold it back a bit
*its
I see ZERO problems with the script and frankly think all the snark about the character’s backstory has no real leg to stand on. And nothing about the dialogue is “hokey” to me, either. I’ll say this: Don’t seek out perfection. Only the truly narcissistic would think his or her top 10 should reach an objective “truth.” It should merely reach a personal one.
Completely agree. Script was amazing. Had all the elements you look for. Foreshadowing, allegory, symbolism!
Great list, Kris! I love your write-up for each film and I definitely enjoyed how you’ve praised many films that are seeming to be underappreciated (such as Mud, Place Beyond the Pines, and Out of the Furnace.) I couldn’t agree with you more about your number 1 film – I saw Gravity 4 times in theaters and I still couldn’t get enough. It does kinda worry me that you mentioned some of the effect is lost on DVD (how could it not though? that film was MADE for I-Max 3D) but I’m sure I’ll still revisit for a long time to come. What a damn good year at the movies it has proven to be. :^)
p.s. – I thought I would mention that I, for one, really like the “gallery” format of the top 10 lists that y’all have been using. I know someone had been complaining about it in Greg’s post over the weekend, but I think the format gives a chance to highlight each film individually, rather than just skimming up and down a list of films trying to track the order of the ranking. Just thought I’d share that.
Much appreciated. I tend to think our galleries are very non-invasive (and they work just as nicely on mobile).
Actually, I can’t get the galleries to work on my mobile device.
Never had an issue with Droid or iPhone.
Are you using the mobile app or just going on the internet?
The Hitfix app. on my iPhone doesn’t work with the galleries.
No big deal, I’m a my computer most of the time anyway.
Just on the internet, actually. The app may not be optimized for that, oddly enough.
I should say that, while I’ve no problem with the gallery format, I do like the up-down list-scroll format better. While non-invasive, galleries always feel somewhat diminishing as well. It’s easier to skip over the written word to look at whatever film’s next. Not to make a significant issue out of it, because it’s a minor thing, but I thought I’d put my thoughts on it out there.
I like the galleries, which are fine because they don’t need to reload with each new item. The frustrating version of this is when each item on the list is a new page.
Kris, great list. I loved every movie you mentioned, so I can’t really quibble too much. However, for the sake of discussion, I do have three comments:
1) I apologize if I’m mis-characterizing your argument, but I believe you thought “Her” overrated because it makes its point in twenty minutes and then kind of just keeps going on. I sort of felt the same about Spring Breakers. Franco certainly brings a different element to the movie, but I’d argue it’s not as subversive of a movie as it wants to be, and that everything the movie is about has already been made clear within the first half hour. Arguably it’s most brilliant moments happen after that, but it still kind of droned on a bit between the high points. Been meaning to give it a re-watch though, especially in light of how well represented it’s been on year end lists.
2) Loved Gravity, really surprised you think it’s far and way the best movie of the year. Fair enough you don’t think the script has issues, but I believe much of the dialogue feels rather shoe-horned in. Seen in IMAX 3D, the experience was overwhelming enough not to detract from the whole. However, I and many friends (who do not read film blogs or reviews obsessively, and thus, were not likely to come to the movie with this opinion pre-frabricated) thought the last half hour of the movie was significantly weaker. Happy the movie worked for you, but I don’t think the script issues are non-existent. Still likely in my top 10 – despite my issues, the ending worked for me incredibly well.
3) I’m surprised you think 12 Years is McQueen’s worst (relative term, i know). I’d say it’s far and away his best. The fact that it’s more traditional does not make it lesser, in my opinion. He absolutely imposed his style on a movie that in other hands could have been a hermetically sealed oscar-bait. I could *maybe* buy an argument that Hunger was better, but I think Shame is his least impressive movie. I still like it, but having watched all three of them within two weeks of each other, I’d say Shame comes the closest to being a purely visual exercise. There’s some great stuff in Shame, but there’s a lot less going on below the surface than McQueen thinks there is, in my opinion.
As I say, I only bring this up for the sake of discussion. I agree that this has been a fantastic year for film – the best since 2007 – and I greatly enjoyed all of these films (many of which will be on my own top 10).
I must also say that as someone who discovered your work since you’ve come over to Hitfix, it’s been great reading your stuff. Really love the podcast, as well as you and Guy’s thoughts on film. Your top ten shots column has gotten me to look at film in a whole different light. I now actively wonder whether shots that standout to me throughout the year will make your year end column. Keep up the good work.
I appreciate your thoughts.
“I sort of felt the same about Spring Breakers.”
Totally get this. And don’t necessarily disagree. I guess it felt to me like its hypnotism worked through that.
I can buy GRAVITY. I sort of see what folks see in SPRING BREAKERS. But, what is this fanboy love affair with the crappy THIS IS THE END? At least THE WORLD’S END had some charm to go with the smarm.
For those of you who hate slideshows as much as I do, here’s a nifty tool to ‘de-slide’ all such lists on the internets! (Don’t thank me, just donate to them): [deslide.clusterfake.net]
“Fanboy.” Being dismissive. Not taking the argument into account. Not worth the discussion, therefore.
As a fanboy myself, it’s not necessarily “dismissive”. But, you want a larger arguement for discussion? Here are my screening notes when I suffered through THIS IS THE END this summer:
“THIS IS THE END is the Scary Movie of apocalypse films. Sure it has bigger stars – or, at least stars closer to the prime of their careers. A few funny gags, but, it still defaults to silly pop culture references and lazy song selections for too many of its jokes (really, Seth, Gangnam Style and Spirit in the Sky are the best you could come up with? Is this what, the 724th use of Spirit?)
What’s really too bad is that there is a shred of a decent idea here. A few nice barbs at celebrity and vanity, but they end up going nowhere. And, the ending is a total EZ copout. Michael Cera ends up coming off the best because he seems to not give a $#!t, with James Franco a distant second. Seth and the rest of the boys still desperately want to be loved no matter how slobby and self-centered they act.”
Appreciate your perspective. I thought it made good on that “shred” of an idea and the ending as a “copout” doesn’t compute to me. You seemed to bring some baggage into those notes, though.
I have no right to feel disappointed with this list, since you are obviously entitled to feel however you feel about the crop of this season’s movies.
BUT a list consisting exclusively of American movies is simply too superficial and un-curious a list for me to engage with. You have honorable mentions for a Belgian and a Danish movie (both fine films, I agree), but you couldn’t make room for even one foreign-language film on your list? I had expected something else from you, frankly. Hopefully Guy’s list will make up for it.
This has been addressed, on the podcast, in the comments of the podcast and now here: it just wasn’t a year where international cinema clicked for me. Is that so difficult to imagine? Must one’s thoughts on the year be read as “superficial?” Perhaps, I’d argue, it’s more “superficial” to arbitrarily shoehorn foreign cinema onto a list. I’m not saying that’s what you would do or anyone else who took a shine to this year’s international cinema, but it does appear to be what you’d prefer out of someone who saw the year’s great international work, yet beyond two films mentioned quite clearly in the intro, didn’t find a lot in that sphere fetching this time around.
Ugh. I hate when people imply that foreign film is better than Hollywood simply based on its “foreign-ness”. I’m sure Kris watched his fair share of foreign flicks but didn’t find them quite good enough for a top 10. It would be dishonest for him to include foreign films just for the sake of it.
Thank you, Squasher88, for saying what needed to be said in a much less rant-y fashion than I would have.
Agree completely about Gravity. It’s essentially a parable about the stages of grief and recovery, cloaked in the breathtaking details of a brilliant space survival story. The “backstory” that has caused some critical reaction is in fact the poitn of the movie. One for the ages.
Make that “point,” not “poitn”!
Nice list. Looking forward to your shots list even more.
Out of the Furnace needs all the exposure it can get. Can’t comprehend why critics hated it.
Awful list.
Framing this comment!
It’s nice to see Mud receive the attention it deserves along with TPBTP. They were clearly two of better films of the entire year. “A Hijacking” was one of a number of very good foreign films this year.
Thanks for mentioning “The Broken Circle Breakdown.” I saw it two weeks ago and it is one of those powerful films that really stays with you for a while.
Kris, I put a shot out on Twitter about this. I adore your podcast, will always listen, but man, it is hard to not believe that putting something like This Is The End on a list over something like 12 Years A Slave isn’t just an attempt at being clever. Now to go see Spring Breakers, another movie I would haven’t to subjected myself to, but for your mention.
I think second-guessing people’s motivations for entirely personal lists is kind of an attempt at being clever too. Why is it so hard to believe that Kris feels slightly more affection for one movie than other?
I also place ‘This Is the End’ higher on my list than ’12 Years a Slave’. To be honest, the latter left me rather cold. I think ‘Shame’ was far better.
Kris,
This is random, but of curiosity, did you see The World’s End? If so, what did you think about it? I think it gets unfairly compared with This is the End (which I also love, but the movies are completely different). To me, it’s a great companion piece to The Spectacular Now.
and great list, by the way. I’ve had many arguments with people about Gravity’s “lack of story.” drives me insane. I didn’t particularly love Spring Breakers, but I might give that one another look.
I did, not too long ago, in fact. I liked it but Wright hasn’t quite nailed it as well as he did on “Shaun” for me yet. I’m always happy to see another of his films, though.
I am so glad that 12 Years a Slave didn’t make the cut. I walked away from it in October thinking it was average, but have begun to sour on it simply because it has become so overrated and has turned out to be even more forgettable in retrospect than I thought upon initial impressions. Good cast, and McQueen’s technical sensibility shines, per the usual. But it just didn’t stay with me.
I love that Spring Breakers made the top ten and that one of the Three Amigos is represented in the top spot. Personally, I loved Del Toro’s Pacific Rim and felt it was one of the most underrated genre flicks of the year. I wish more people felt the same. I saw it with a hardcore Godzilla fan on the largest screen in our state, and we could not stop raving about it afterwards. So much fun.
Thanks for the breakdown, Kris.
I found “Mud” boring and pretentious. The plot and story devices were clichéd, and the performances, especially McConaughey’s, were pretty awful. Your description of it made me think of someone who stares at a canvas painted black and sees the universe in it. If that’s what you see, that’s what you see, and more power to you, but I would put this movie on my worst list for 2013.