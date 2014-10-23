Kyle Chandler delivers a dark message in trailer for Netflix’s new ‘Bloodline’

Netflix announced new details on more original programming this morning. This time a series we already new was in the works, and has been since at least January, has been given a name, premiere month, and trailer.

The series in question, “Bloodline,” is created and executive produced by the people behind “Damages,” namely Todd A Kessler, Daniel Zelman, and Glenn Kessler. We can expect to see all 13 episodes of “Bloodline” start streaming this coming March.

Looking at the trailer, it is much more teaser than a full preview of what the show is about. It offers Kyle Chandler doing some voiceover, saying in a rather ominous tone, “We're not bad people… but we did a bad thing. “

Certainly that is a relatively cryptic statement, but it is slightly-and only slightly-cleared up with the brief synopsis offered in Netflix's announcement today. They state, “Set in the Florida Keys, 'Bloodline' centers on a close-knit family of four adult siblings whose secrets and scars are revealed when their black sheep brother returns home.”

Outside of Chandler, the series also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Linda Cardellini, Sam Shepard, Sissy Spacek, Norbert Leo Butz, Jamie McShane, Jacinda Barrett, and Enrique Murciano.

Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think. Are you worried for Coach?