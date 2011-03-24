Lady Gaga makes it 6 weeks atop Hot 100, but big winners are BEP and ‘Glee’

It”s good to be Lady Gaga as “Born This Way” spends its sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and it has a seeming relic from the past to thank.

With all eyes focused on digital downloads, Lady Gaga went old school, releasing a four-song CD single for “Born.” That title sold 24,000 copies last week, according to Billboard, which was enough to hold off a charge from Katy Perry”s “E.T.,” which lands at No. 2.

That means Cee Lo”s “F**k You” finally loses its long hold at No. 2, dropping to No. 4, replacing Rihanna”s “S&M,” which rises to No. 3.

There are two other big stories in this week”s Top 10: The Black Eyed Peas” “Just Can”t Get Enough” soars 22-5 on the back of the group”s appearance on “American Idol.” It is the Peas” 10th Top 10 hit. Even more remarkably, “Loser Like Me,” the Max Martin-penned original tune from “Glee” debuts on the Hot 100 at No. 6. Its success comes primarily from its 210,000 downloads. That tally is the second highest for a “Glee” cover, barely missing the 214,000 mark set with “Glee”s” cover of Katy Perry”s “Teenage Dream.”

In the rest of the Top 10, Pink”s “F**kin” Perfect” moves 6-7, Chris Brown”s “Look At Me Now” featuring Lil Wayne and Busta Rhymes, climbs 12-8 (read our open letter to Brown here), Bruno Mars” “Grenade” celebrates its 25th week on the Hot 100 at No. 9, while Jeremih”s “Down On Me” featuring 50 Cent makes it into the Top 10 rising 13-10.

As for the internet sensation Rebecca Black, “Friday” may have garnered 30 million YouTube views (a phenomenon we discuss here), but actual sales and airplay are only enough for her to debut at No. 72. By Sunday, the title had sold 37,000 digital copies. Radio has been staying away from the track: it has only received 12 plays.