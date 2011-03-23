An open letter to Chris Brown

Oh Chris Brown, what are we going to do with you? So many of us were willing to forgive–but not forget– your horrible 2009 act of domestic violence against Rihanna, but you showed why we shouldn”t on “Good Morning America” yesterday.
You took what was a prime opportunity to graciously answer Robin Roberts” questions–no matter how much they understandably roiled you–and let “GMA”s” soccer mom audience see that you weren”t the Big Bad. It was an opportunity to prove that you were no longer scary-despite the massive, tattooed biceps and blond hair- and if they wanted to buy their kids your brand new album, why not?
Instead, you acted like an arrogant jerk. Were you not media coached? Yes, Roberts wouldn”t let it go, but she pitched those questions to you as total softballs, as if she was embarrassed to even bring up that unpleasant stuff. “GMA,” as fluffy as it can be, comes under the ABC News banner, so they aren”t going to ignore it. Plus, you know she was going to ask about it, so she didn”t spring it on you. In Roberts” 2009 interview with you after the incident, you seemed honestly contrite and gave great answers. All you had to do was parrot those responses again and tell people that you”d learned from the experience.
Guess what, Chris? Answering a question about the relaxing of the restraining order against you with “It”s not really a big deal to me now” is not only a big publicity faux pas, it”s a huge red flag that despite your handling your punishment and community service well, the severity of what you did might not have sunk in yet. Add trashing the dressing room and storming out shirtless (what was that all about?) and it tallies up to the fact that someone still has very serious anger issues and is acting out in an inappropriate manner. You act as if two years ago was a long time. It”s not. Not when it comes to something as terrible as domestic abuse.
Since you”re going to act like a child, maybe it”s time to treat you like one. Maybe you need a good, old-fashioned time-out. Go away for a bit and get these issues taken care of once and for all. You are extremely talented and, hopefully, have a good long career ahead of you. So many artists and fans are still in your corner. Don”t disappoint them or yourself.
And just a few further thoughts. It”s clear that violence against women is A-OK with television executives. Witness the fact that ABC isn”t about to cancel your “Dancing With the Stars” performance next week. Maybe they should tape up the windows in your dressing room. ABC knows your appearance could be ratings gold, so they aren”t about to let ethics get in the way. It”s the same thing with Charlie Sheen and CBS now trying to woo him back, despite his appalling treatment of women.
But just to be clear, beating up woman and destroying ABC”s property is fine, but a man-on-man kiss, such as when Adam Lambert laid one on his band members during his 2009 American Music Awards was enough to get his “GMA” performance cancelled PDQ. So let”s get this straight: we love it when there”s some girl-on-girl action by girls who aren”t gay–like the Madonna/Britney kiss of yore; we tolerate, if not reward violence against women; but still freak out when a gay man kisses another man.
I was going to post your new video for “Beautiful People,” but that’s just rewarding your behavior. Anyone who is still Team Breezy can find it lots of other places. BTW, congrats. It looks like your new album, “F.A.M.E.,” is a shoo-in to come in at No. 1 next week.
I am nauseated that he sold 275k albums. WTF is wrong with people? I’d sooner my kids emulate Adam Lambert’s philanthropic, caring, loving nature than to give Chris Brown 2 cents of their (or my) hard-earned money. But I really fault ABC primarily in this whole matter. I guess Chris isn’t trying to be someone he’s not. He’s owning up to his douchiness. ABC is at fault for rewarding, profitting from, and sensationalizing his behaviour (I am referring only to this recent outburst). Good thing I haven’t watched this moronic show since December 2009.
Yes, because no other celebrity male or female has hit someone of the opposite sex. He’s the first in history!
@Maria so OK if others have done it too that makes it ok?
“Hopefully have a good long career ahead of you?” I hope not. Just go away.
Adam Lambert got nixed for simulating a blow job at the AMA’s, not kissing a dude. That said, the permissiveness toward domestic violence is deplorable.
you know many black men thinks it’s A-OK to beat a woman and unfortunately their women think it’s the norm as well.
Don’t hate on me. This is coming from somoene who is black and has seen the attitudes first hand.
Truth hurts so bad that you just waddle around in it like slothing pigs.
Maybe that’s why Tommy Lee, Sean Penn, and countless other whites and everyone else who isn’t named Chris Brown gets a pass. Hypocrites.
What it all boils down to is a money thing. I am a massive Glambert but I know that at the time Adam did his AMA performance that he was not famous enough for the big wigs at ABC to know that no matter what he did he would still bring in the ratings(AKA money) if he were to be on another big show. Lets say he did that 5 years from now it might have been a diff story. I guess w/ Chris, Charlie and others they are famous enough at this point that many of their fans don’t care what they stand for and that means more money for the network. We must remember that most of the pple in charge at the networks are straight men. They love to see some girl on girl and could care less if women are treated like animals, but they absoulutly will NOT stand for boy on boy. This may be sad but true.
I completely adore Lambert and to be honest thought all the stuff over the AMA’s was just rediculous.. it was a group of people who thought they should be able to be the voice of morality for us all … you are right about the money thing, but when it comes to violence I just wish people would show half the anger that they do over sex..I havent watched GMA since then and now I know I was right to do so
Thank you! I was outraged over this myself. Once again media is sending the message that sex (especially if you are gay) is taboo but violence is treated with a wink and a nod.. as the mother of 5 faced with a choice I would let my kids watch men kiss all day rather than have them watch a violence or a man who seems to think it is OK to abuse women and that we should all just get over it… GMA is on my permanent dont watch list.. so is Dancing With the Stars now… hey I also notice all those family groups are strangely silent about this…
What does this say about us? Abusive Chris Brown is given tv time and is a jerk. I’ll support Adam Lambert all the way. I guess two guys kissing is worse than beating women???
Shame on ABC, I have banned ABC in my house, they don’t mind chris Brown trashing their dressing room and breaking window that could have injured a passerby, they invite him back to clear air,WTH is wrong with ABC? where are the groups who complained against Adam Lambert today? Are they okay with a women beater”s violent outburst again and again? HYPOCRITES.
Massive biceps? The guy is a scrawny little pud, unless you are just afraid of black people in general and exaggerate everything
dear chris brown,
