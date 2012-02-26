Last-minute prediction switches, plus a ‘should win’ list

I’m usually pretty disciplined about this, but with the Academy Awards only 11 hours away, I couldn’t resist making two, well, eleventh-hour changes to my predictions — both in the perennially tricky short categories.
I initially went with the flow in the Best Animated Short category, siding with most pundits with “The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore” on the basis of its careful craft and worthy message, and trying to ignore my own reservations about the short’s tweeness and relative overlength. (It’s the “Hugo” of the animated short category for me: I feel guilty for not liking it more, but there’s something about how very improving it is that keeps me at arm’s length.)
Finally, however safe the choice seems, I just can’t believe in it. So, with memories of 2009’s hip, against-the-grain victory for “Logorama” on my mind, I’m switching my prediction to BAFTA and Sundance winner “A Morning Stroll.” Not the best or most artful of the nominees, but the most amusingly singular — and its triptych of animation techniques is a snazzy gimmick that I expect will tickle some voters.
Meanwhile, I hold out hope that the most visually rich and narratively rewarding of the nominees, Canadian gem “Wild Life,” could somehow come up through the middle. It’s a good category this year — certainly much better than the dismal Live Action Short field, in which I’ve already had my say, and am sticking to it.
As if to balance my new anti-consensus prediction in the animated field, I’m switching to the majority pick in Best Documentary Short — “Saving Face.” Don’t ask me why. I think too much about this nonsense as it is. Anyway, with those adjustments made, here’s my FINAL final predictions list.
Finally, a couple of readers have asked me why I haven’t posted a list of my “should win” picks. I guess I hadn’t thought of it as I’d already made my preferences clear in the Oscar Guide entries I wrote, but here, gathered in one convenient place, are my personal favorites in each category. As you can see, I’m set to have a reasonably happy night.
Best Picture: “The Artist”
Best Director: Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Best Actor: Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Best Actress: Viola Davis, “The Help”
Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Best Supporting Actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Help”
Best Original Screenplay: “A Separation”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Best Foreign Language Film: “A Separation”
Best Animated Feature: “Rango”
Best Documentary Feature: (abstain — only four seen, though “Pina” is the best of those)
Best Art Direction: “Hugo”
Best Cinematography: “The Tree of Life”
Best Costume Design: “Jane Eyre”
Best Film Editing: “Moneyball”
Best Makeup: “The Iron Lady”
Best Original Score: “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Best Original Song: “Man or Muppet” from “The Muppets”
Best Sound Editing: “Drive”
Best Sound Mixing: “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
Best Visual Effects: “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
Best Animated Short: “Wild Life”
Best Live Action Short: “Tuba Atlantic”
Best Documentary Short: (abstain — not seen all nominees)
For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
ha! You will be having a great night. I’m looking forward to it.
Octavia Spencer is far better than any other
Should Win (Best of the Nominees):
Best Picture: “The Tree of Life”
Best Director: Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”
Best Actor: Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Best Actress: Rooney Mara, “The Girl with The Dragon Tattoo”
Best Supporting Actor: Don’t know, dont care that much. But “Brad Pitt” – “The Tree of Life” should’ve won.
Best Supporting Actress: Berenice Bejo, “The Artist”. But “Shailene Woodley” – “The Descendants” should’ve won.
Best Original Screenplay: “Midnight in Paris”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”. But “Submarine” should’ve won.
Best Foreign Language Film: “A Separation”
Best Animated Feature: “Rango”. But “Tintin” should’ve won
Best Documentary Feature: “Pina”
Best Art Direction: “Hugo”
Best Cinematography: “The Tree of Life”
Best Costume Design: “Hugo”. But “Tintin” should’ve won
Best Film Editing: “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
Best Makeup: “The Iron Lady”. But “Gainsbourg:A Heroic Life” should’ve won
Best Original Score: “Tintin”
Best Original Song: “Rio”. But Couer Volant” – “Hugo” should’ve won
Best Sound Editing: “War Horse”
Best Sound Mixing: “War Horse”. But “The Tree of Life” should’ve won
Best Visual Effects: “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
Best Costume Design: “Hugo”. But “The Help” should’ve won
Well, I WAS surprised you liked the costumes in Tintin that much. ;)
lol u have no idea
If there could be one upset in an actor category I could get behind is Janet McTeer in surprise win for Albert Nobbs. However in order for this to make sense Nobbs must win its makeup nomination.
Interesting you used the “Abstain” option on a couple of the categories.
Tossing this out there: How many Academy members did NOT see A SEPARATION, CAT IN PARIS and/or CHICO & RITA? Now, how many of those Academy voters will have the honor to NOT VOTE in the appropriate categories – SCREENPLAY or ANIMATED FEATURE??
Cardinal sin, Guy.
I agree, it SHOULD be a “cardinal sin” – but, honestly, do you believe that every single Academy member has seen ALL THREE of those films, and yet not abstain when appropriate?
I don’t think that’s the bad behaviour Kris is referring to.
Yeah, I’m talking about revisiting picks. Always bit me in the ass.
Got it – but, do you both agree that there will be Academy Voters who won’t do the honorable thing and NOT vote in those categories if they haven’t seen the more obscure nominees?
FULL PREDICTIONS
Picture: “The Artist” (Thomas Langman)
Achievement in Directing: “The Artist” (Michel Hazanivicius)
Actor in a Leading Role: Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”)
Actress in a Leading Role: Viola Davis (“The Help”)
Actor in a Supporting Role: Christopher Plummer (“Beginners”)
Actress in a Supporting Role: Octavia Spencer (“The Help”)
Animated Feature: “Rango” (Gore Verbinski)
Art Direction: “Hugo” (Dante Ferretti; Francesco Lo Schiavo)
Cinematography: “Hugo” (Robert Richardson)
Costume Design: “Hugo” (Sandy Powell)
Documentary Feature: “Undefeated” (T.J. Martin; Dan Lindsay; Rich Middlemas)
Documentary Short Subject: “The Tsunami and the Cherry Blossom” (Lucy Walker; Kira Carstensen)
Film Editing: “The Artist” (Ann-Sophie Bonn; Michel Hazanivicus)
Foreign Language Film: “A Separation” (Asghar Farhadi)
Makeup: “The Iron Lady” (Mark Coulier; J. Roy Helland)
Original Score: “The Artist” (Ludovic Bource)
Original Song: “The Muppets” (“Man or Muppet” by Bret McKenzie)
Short Animation: “La Luna” (Enrico Casarosa)
Short Film Live Action: “Tuba Atlantica” (Hallvar Witzo)
Sound Editing: “War Horse” (Richard Hymns; Gary Rydstrom)
Sound Mixing: “War Horse” (Gary Rydstrom; Andy Nelson; Gary Johnson; Stuart Wilson)
Visual Effects: “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” (Joe Letteri; Dan Lemmon; R. Christopher White; Daniel Barrett)
Writing (Adapted Screenplay): “The Descendants” (Alexander Payne; Nat Faxon; Jim Rash)
Writing (Original Screenplay): “The Artist” (Michel Hazanivicus)
6 – The Artist.
3 – Hugo.
2 – The Help; War Horse.
1 – Beginners; The Descendants; The Iron Lady; La Luna; The Muppets; Rango; Rise of the Planet of the Apes; A Separation; The Tsunami and the Cherry Blossom; Tuba Atlantica; Undefeated.
Any reason not to predict “Raju” for Live Action Short? I’ve read many people predicting it in the last few days.