Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Book of Eli screenwriter Gary Whitta has been trying to reboot 1984’s The Last Starfighter for quite some time, despite reports that the rights-holder Jonathan R. Betuel was so dead set against a remake that he wouldn’t sell the rights to Seth Rogen or even to Steven Speilberg. However, Betuel seems to have since changed his mind. Rumors of a Betuel-approved virtual reality show based on the movie circulated back in 2015, and now Whitta has revealed he and Betuel are collaborating on a Last Starfighter project:
‘Rogue One’ Screenwriter Gary Whitta Elaborates On The ‘Last Starfighter’ Reboot
Cue the “all remakes suck” brigade and their endless whinging.
Real passion is the first ingredient for a solid Sequel/Prequel/Remake and this project appears to have that so color me interested.
Because it is true. A few exceptions like True Grit, Little Shop of Horrors, John Carpenter’s The Thing but those were not really remakes as much as complete overhauls with the original concept as a seed. And they were all moves that could benefit from a remake.
I use the word “unnecessary” for most remakes, especially recent ones. The original The Last Starfighter was as good as it could ever be so a remake is unnecessary. They should remake bad movies, not good ones.
@ewaj – I dunno. I remember loving The LAst Starfighter when I was a kid in the 80’s. I tried to re-watch it recently and couldn’t get through 1/2 hour of it. It’s really bad.