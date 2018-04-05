‘Rogue One’ Screenwriter Gary Whitta Elaborates On The ‘Last Starfighter’ Reboot

04.05.18 4 Comments

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Book of Eli screenwriter Gary Whitta has been trying to reboot 1984’s The Last Starfighter for quite some time, despite reports that the rights-holder Jonathan R. Betuel was so dead set against a remake that he wouldn’t sell the rights to Seth Rogen or even to Steven Speilberg. However, Betuel seems to have since changed his mind. Rumors of a Betuel-approved virtual reality show based on the movie circulated back in 2015, and now Whitta has revealed he and Betuel are collaborating on a Last Starfighter project:

