Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Book of Eli screenwriter Gary Whitta has been trying to reboot 1984’s The Last Starfighter for quite some time, despite reports that the rights-holder Jonathan R. Betuel was so dead set against a remake that he wouldn’t sell the rights to Seth Rogen or even to Steven Speilberg. However, Betuel seems to have since changed his mind. Rumors of a Betuel-approved virtual reality show based on the movie circulated back in 2015, and now Whitta has revealed he and Betuel are collaborating on a Last Starfighter project:

Okay, probably shouldn’t show you this so early but here’s a little something I’ve been tinkering on with my co-writer Jonathan Betuel. You might recognize the ships. Thanks to the amazing Matt Allsopp (lead concept artist on ROGUE ONE) for creating these images for us. pic.twitter.com/CIobLYYRHk — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) April 4, 2018