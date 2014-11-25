Not Even Steven Spielberg Is Allowed To Remake ‘The Last Starfighter’

It seems like everything from the ’80s is getting remade, in some way, shape, or form. At the very least, it’s getting a comic book. But there’s one property that apparently will be kept in the ’80s, because not even Steven Spielberg can get the rights. Nor could Seth Rogen or Star Wars spinoff writer Gary Whitta.
Yes, The Last Starfighter is apparently remake proof. And it’s not for the reasons you’d suspect, either. Usually when a remake is impossible, it’s due to a messy court battle or nebulous rights making the property toxic until handled by a lot of lawyers. But according to Slash Film, in this case, it’s because the screenwriter of the original holds the rights… and he’s not interested:
It seems the film’s writer, Jonathan R. Betuel, retains the rights to all remakes and sequels. According to [Seth] Rogen, he has absolutely no interest in anything happening with the film. That’s unconfirmed, but you have to imagine pretty accurate. Especially if arguably the most powerful man in Hollywood [Spielberg] couldn’t get the rights.
It’s perhaps not the biggest surprise. Betuel is, by all accounts, incredibly protective of the movie; it’s the rare movie where everybody involves speaks fondly of it and views it as a career highlight, and it might simply be that Betuel doesn’t want to potentially sully those memories. Besides, it’s a bit refreshing that at least one thing from the ’80s isn’t on the remake list. Or the remakes to be rebooted list.
Ummmm… Alex?!?!???
can the same be said for his other “masterpiece”, “Theodore Rex”?!?
One of those movies that’s terrible and perfect and fills a neat little space in my memories with warm, pleasant feelings kinda like Tiffany did in 8th grade.
I’m glad this guy’s holding firm. I don’t need to see Jarjar Binks appear in a cameo role.
No one could replace Catherine Mary Stewart.
It’s refreshing to see a rights-holder hold out for art and not cash in for the $$.
I still want to see a remake of Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon. Perhaps with Idris Elba in the role of Sho’nuff, the Shogun of Harlem.
Can you dig it!
only thing i would like would be updated cgi, but, only if the movie come with the original cgi as well so you could watch the original or the updated.
beyond that, leave it alone like back to the future.
or better yet, give it to bioware and let them make it into a awesome game