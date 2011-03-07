‘Law & Order: Los Angeles’ to return April 11

“Law & Order: Los Angeles” will return to NBC on Monday, April 11, the network announced today. Two episodes will air that night at 9 and 10 p.m., and the following week the series will settle into a Monday at 10 p.m. timeslot. “Harry’s Law” will have finished airing all its first season episodes the week before.
The “Law & Order” spin-off struggled in the ratings in the fall, and last aired a new episode on Dec. 1. During the long hiatus, the show has undergone a significant cast shake-up. Lead cop Skeet Ulrich is out, and one of the show’s two lead prosecutors, Alfred Molina, will trade in his briefcase for a badge and team up with Corey Stoll in the opening half of each episode, while Terence Howard will now be the prosecutor in every episode.
Several unaired episodes exist featuring Ulrich and the original set-up. The press release about the return doesn’t mention Ulrich and only refers to Molina as a cop; the network’s publicity department did not immediately clarify whether those remaining Ulrich episodes would air before the post-revamp shows, or if the pre-revamp eps would remain on the shelf for now.
Why bother….revamping this show is like washing garbage.
why bother? because its a law and order show and nbc could not simply cancel the show outright, at least not without riding out the rest of the season.
I wonder how its gonna do ratings wise compared to well how Harry’s Law had been doing (and on a personal level–how regular Law and Order had done in this same timeslot last spring…I know its ridiculous to feel this way but I STILL miss the original, it was that much of a staple living in my mom’s house, that it ended up becoming almost by defacto a staple of my 20’s that i still can’t believe that there’s not new episodes sitting on a shelf somewhere inside nbc.)
I really hope the show gets the shot in the arm it needs to become more well Law and Ordery.(it was pretty dull and muted last fall but not in that comforting ongoing carry the story foward way that regular Law and Order always excelled in…this was just bad storytelling and even worse histrionic courtroom stuff–man i hope terrence howard tones it down a tad.)
Teremce Howard is terrible in this. I am less inclined to watch it with this change in casting.
Skeet Ulrich was the best actor on Law and Order, he was the reason I watched it, he was very likeable. They didn’t give any reason why he was cut. I most likely won’t watch it anymore, there are to many other shows.