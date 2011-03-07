‘Law & Order: Los Angeles’ to return April 11

“Law & Order: Los Angeles” will return to NBC on Monday, April 11, the network announced today. Two episodes will air that night at 9 and 10 p.m., and the following week the series will settle into a Monday at 10 p.m. timeslot. “Harry’s Law” will have finished airing all its first season episodes the week before.

The “Law & Order” spin-off struggled in the ratings in the fall, and last aired a new episode on Dec. 1. During the long hiatus, the show has undergone a significant cast shake-up. Lead cop Skeet Ulrich is out, and one of the show’s two lead prosecutors, Alfred Molina, will trade in his briefcase for a badge and team up with Corey Stoll in the opening half of each episode, while Terence Howard will now be the prosecutor in every episode.

Several unaired episodes exist featuring Ulrich and the original set-up. The press release about the return doesn’t mention Ulrich and only refers to Molina as a cop; the network’s publicity department did not immediately clarify whether those remaining Ulrich episodes would air before the post-revamp shows, or if the pre-revamp eps would remain on the shelf for now.