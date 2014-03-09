Lena Dunham has a lot of ‘Scandal’ follow up questions on ‘SNL’

Lena Dunham shined hosting “Saturday Night Live” last night. Not only did she contribute more as a “character” actress than many thought, but it's clear she had a hand in writing some of the skits too. Dunham is a vocal fan of “Scandal” on twitter, so it wasn't that big of a surprise that “SNL” spoofed the Shondra Rhimes series once more.

In this skit, Dunham plays Kelsey, a new “Gladiator” who, well, let's just say she has a lot of follow up questions for Olivia Pope (played here by Sasheer Zamata). Check it out in the embedded clip below.

