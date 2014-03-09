Lena Dunham has a lot of ‘Scandal’ follow up questions on ‘SNL’

Lena Dunham shined hosting “Saturday Night Live” last night. Not only did she contribute more as a “character” actress than many thought, but it's clear she had a hand in writing some of the skits too. Dunham is a vocal fan of “Scandal” on twitter, so it wasn't that big of a surprise that “SNL” spoofed the Shondra Rhimes series once more.

In this skit, Dunham plays Kelsey, a new “Gladiator” who, well, let's just say she has a lot of follow up questions for Olivia Pope (played here by Sasheer Zamata).  Check it out in the embedded clip below.

For more on this weekend's “SNL,” read our blow by blow recap here.

