Brian Williams finally took a break from rapping to turn us on to a new jam: “The Bachelorette.”

The NBC anchor visited Seth Meyers to discuss the Chris Harrison-hosted trainwreck, Andi's chances for true love, and the “red flags” she's clearly avoiding. It will inspire you. And it actually will make you want to watch “The Bachelorette.” Shame on you, Brian Williams!