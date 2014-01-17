Lex Luthor joining the post-‘Forever Evil’ Justiice League

(CBR) When the DC Universe emerges from the long night of “Forever Evil,” not everything will revert back to the norm. In fact, some things are gonna be downright weird, like Lex Luthor, one time business magnate turned most dangerous prisoner on the planet, as a member of the Justice League.

Announced this morning via an interview with Associated Press , the next stage in writer Geoff Johns’ finds the former villain taking on the role of hero in a world which was just rocked by the super-powered menace of the Crime Syndicate. As for what Luthor’s role will be on the team — which appears to be missing a particular Man of Steel, judging by the released cover art, though Flash villain Captain Cold is among the lineup — that appears to be up for debate.

“Is he going to lead the Justice League? It depends on whom you ask on the team. Certainly, he thinks he should,” Johns told the AP. “I think the most interesting thing is that Lex doesn’t realize what it’s like to be a super hero, what the life is like. You make enemies, they attack you on a personal level. And he’s just Lex Luthor. He has no codename, no mask. He has to deal with the ramifications of that.”

