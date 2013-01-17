Liam Neeson ready to ‘Run All Night’ in new action film

#Taken
01.17.13 6 years ago

Oscar nominee Liam Neeson just can’t get enough action.

He’s signed on to star in “Run All Night” for Warner Bros. Jaume Collett-Serra, who directed Neeson in “Unknown,” is in talks to helm the film, according to Deadline.

Neeson will star as an aging hit man who clashes with a former boss and ends up on the lam, along with with his estranged son.

Neeson and Collett-Serra are also currently collaborating on the upcoming thriller “Non-Stop,” which also stars Julianne Moore.

Warner is aiming for a fall start on “Run,” which was written by the prolific Brad Ingelsby. The scribe is currently working on “Hold On To Me,” the upcoming U.S. remake of “The Raid. He also wrote Scott Cooper’s upcoming drama “Out of the Furnace,” which stars Christian Bale, Casey Affleck and Zoe Saldana.
In addition to the films with Collet-Serra, Neeson’s recent action output includes the “Taken” films, “The A-Team,” “Battleship” and “The Grey.” “Non-Stop” will likely hit theaters sometime this fall.

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taken
TAGSJaume CollettSerraLIAM NEESONNonStopORPHANRun All NightTAKENUNKNOWN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP