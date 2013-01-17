Liam Neeson ready to ‘Run All Night’ in new action film

Oscar nominee Liam Neeson just can’t get enough action.

He’s signed on to star in “Run All Night” for Warner Bros. Jaume Collett-Serra, who directed Neeson in “Unknown,” is in talks to helm the film, according to Deadline.

Neeson will star as an aging hit man who clashes with a former boss and ends up on the lam, along with with his estranged son.

Neeson and Collett-Serra are also currently collaborating on the upcoming thriller “Non-Stop,” which also stars Julianne Moore.

Warner is aiming for a fall start on “Run,” which was written by the prolific Brad Ingelsby. The scribe is currently working on “Hold On To Me,” the upcoming U.S. remake of “The Raid. He also wrote Scott Cooper’s upcoming drama “Out of the Furnace,” which stars Christian Bale, Casey Affleck and Zoe Saldana.