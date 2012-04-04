Liam Neeson ready for more action in ‘Non-Stop’

After fighting for his missing daughter in “Taken,” fighting for his identity in “Unknown” and fighting giant wolves in “The Grey,” Liam Neeson is ready for more action.

The unexpected action star is in negotiations to star in the air-based action thriller “Non-Stop” for producer Joel Silver (“The Matrix”) and his Dark Castle partners Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman.

So far, little has been revealed about the plot, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, it’s being described as a contained “Die Hard”-like thriller about an air marshal (Neeson) on a troubled commercial flight.

That puts it alongside such action classics as “Passenger 57,” “Air Force One” and “Snakes on a Plane.”

Neeson can currently be seen fighting gods in “Wrath of the Titans,” and will soon fight alien-robot-things in “Battleship.”