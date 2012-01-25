Lily Collins exits ‘Evil Dead’ remake

Looks like Lily Collins may be a scaredy cat. The young actress (“Abduction,” “Priest”) was in talks to appear as the lead in the upcoming remake of Sam Raimi’s scary-fun cult classic “Evil Dead,” but has decided to pass.

In a move that could have helped display her versatility, Collins was set to go from Tarsem Singh’s squeaky clean Snow White adaptation “Mirror Mirror” to the haunted cabin of “Evil Dead,” but according to The Hollywood Reporter, has scheduling issues that got in the way of the latter.

The film will be directed by Fede Alvarez (the popular Internet short “Panic Attack”), with re-writes by Diablo Cody (“Juno,” “Young Adult”). Raimi (the “Spider-Man” films) directed the original “Evil Dead” and its two sequels; he’s producing the remake.

In “Evil Dead,” “Evil Dead 2” and “Army of Darkness,” the protagonist is a man named Ash, played with over-the-top zeal by fan-favorite Bruce Campbell. The remake is making the hero a female who goes to the cabin in the woods in order to beat a lingering drug addiction, only to find some even scarier demons therein.



Who do you think should take Collins’ place? Or should they even remake “Evil Dead” in the first place?