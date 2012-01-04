Lily Collins steps in for Bruce Campbell as star of ‘Evil Dead’ remake

Speaking of remakes…
Even though “Carrie” is considered a classic of the genre and was both a critical and commercial hit, there seems to me to be enough flexibility to allow for a new interpretation. That story can be retold in new ways to find new resonance. That’s one sturdy central metaphor they’re dealing with.
I’m not sure the same is true of “Evil Dead,” which isn’t particularly built on theme and subtext in the first place. “Evil Dead” was a purely visceral experience, terrifying because of how stark and ugly and isolated it was. Thanks to the much-larger success and visibility of “Evil Dead 2: Dead By Dawn,” many people define the “Evil Dead” series with a sense of humor. “Army Of Darkness,” the third film in the series, pushed it even further, and for many fans, that was their first “Evil Dead” in a theater, meaning there are many different groups of fans who have many different ideas of what “Evil Dead” even means.
Personally, I’m all for the idea of pushing things back to the realm of pure horror if they’re going to remake it, and that’s what Diablo Cody’s been hinting at whenever she speaks about the film, and that’s what Fede Alvarez, the film’s director, has also been talking about. Everything we’ve heard about the film suggests they’re going dark, and that they’re not trying to replace what already exists.
First way you know they’re serious? No Ash.
This has been controversial with many fans, but I think it’s the only thing you can do. Ash is so completely tied to Bruce Campbell as a character that I think it’s a set-up for disappointment if you bring the character back at all. Instead, Cody and Alvarez are sending a whole new group of kids to that lonely cabin in the woods, with a number of new issues they’re grappling with on a personal level that may resonate through what happens to them.
Lily Collins is poised to have a big year, and in addition to playing Snow White in Tarsem’s “Mirror Mirror,” she’s now set to be Mia, the main character in “Evil Dead.” Grappling with a drug addiction and her own new-found sobriety, Mia is already dealing with her own figurative demons. Then she ends up having to fight off some literal demons, even though none of the other kids in the cabin believe her at first.
Honestly, the biggest competition this film has is not the original “Evil Dead” or any of its sequels, but the Joss Whedon/Drew Goddard collaboration “Cabin In The Woods.” I can’t review the film yet, but I’ve seen it, and I think it’s safe to say that any other movie that deals with the “spam in a cabin” tropes has now been served notice. “Cabin In The Woods” aims high, and it does some things I’ve never seen in a horror movie before. It is both commentary and genuine thriller. It works as both text and subtext. It is a big fat bucket of win, and there’s no doubt that it was inspired, at least in some small part, by the original “Evil Dead” and its various imitators. Now we’re going to see if a remake can still work after we see this sort of meta-textual breakdown of the conventions of the genre.
Ghost House, Mandate, and Film District plan to release “Evil Dead” on April 12, 2013.
Tying the name Evil Dead to this is just silly. Does “Mia” even work in housewares at S-Mart? Ridiculous.
Without Ash, I wonder…wont this just become a cabin horror film with the “Evil Dead” name slapped on it? I am not against anything in this article, its just something I am honestly thinking about. We’ll just wait and see I guess.
Oh for God’s sake, the five characters’ names are David, Natalie, Eric, Olivia, and Mia. The first initials of which can be arranged to spell DEMON.
I find it wholly illogical to write off a film because of a hidden acronym. Also this strikes me as precisely the sort of silly thing that Sam Raimi loves.
If you are going to make this film with no real elements of the Evil Dead films that Raimi made then why bother using the name Evil Dead? If they use the elements like the book and the words from “the Day the Earth stood still” then it would ultimately be compared to the originals. So why don’t they go the route Jon Favreau did with his film “Zathura ” when people just said he was ripping off Jumanji he added “from the author of Jumanji”(or something along those lines) and everybody was ok with it. If they go ahead with calling this Evil Dead then it will go the same way as The Thing remake in 2011, which was an embarrassment and one of the worst films on several levels, and will anger all the fans of the originals. This is just a exercise in money making as I can not see any element that sounds like a good idea.
No Talent Hollywood Strikes Again!!! Seriously come up with at least a semi-original thought. Writes are crap nowadays. I understand at some point everything has been done but rehash good movie ideas that flopped in the 50s or 60s….or put spins on old silent movies and turn them into talkies… theres tons of things they can do besides soil the good names or classic and cult classics
I’m glad that they’re distancing themselves from Ash, rather than casting some yokel like Sean William Scott in the role, as was once rumored.
But it still eats me up that Raimi offered the remake to Chan Wook Park, and he turned it down. That would have become, like, my most anticipated movie… ever. The mere idea of it makes me drool.
I get you point Drew that Sam Raimi, Bob Tapert and Bruce Campbell have the final say on what should be called Evil Dead. But I don’t get why call it Evil Dead. The Evil Dead series is Ash to me, he was the constant between the 3 movies whether Scary or funny there was Ash. A book of the Dead is not an original idea or having a group of kids getting spooked in a cabin in the woods. So what’s the point in calling it Evil Dead then trying to make a ploy to market to a fan base. I just find it dumb to remake a cult classic their is no point…
It been said many times, and its true. No Campbell, No Evil Dead. He was the only reason the others were any good.