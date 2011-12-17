Listen: Adam Lambert aims for the heart on new single ‘Better Than I Know Myself’

How well do you know Adam Lambert?
According to his latest single, someone knows the former “American Idol” contestant better than he knows himself, but it sure sounds like he knows what he wants to craft a radio-ready pop song.
The mid-temp rocker is somewhat reminiscent of his previous hit “Whataya Want From Me?,” with a soaring, anthemic chorus, big drums and lovelorn lyrics. Likewise, both songs aren’t shy about showcasing Lambert’s big voice and impressive vocal range. However, instead of that slinky guitar riff, “Better Than I Know Myself” is marked by piano and synth overtones and electronic flourishes. Whereas “Whataya” was co-written by Swedish pop maestro Max Martin, “Better” boasts writing credits by Dr. Luke, Claude Kelly, Joshua Coleman and Henry Walter.
“Better Than I Know Myself” will be on Lambert’s upcoming album “Trespassing,” which also features contributions from Pharrel Williams, Sam Sparro, Bruno Mars, Nikka Costa, BC Jean and Chic bassist Nile Rodgers.
“Trespassing” drops March 20.
Listen to the song here:
What do you think of the song?
Just curious – what about this song caused you to downgrade it to a B? Overproduced? Yes, a little, but still an A from me. And I can’t wait to hear Adam sing it live.
Generally, I think it’s a really good song, but yeah, I think it’s a little TOO glossy/overproduced and it feels like it’s missing a really big climax. BUT I’m the first to admit I’m not a Lambert expert! I’m def. curious to hear him sing it live as well. I’m glad you’re digging it, Isis!
He seems to fall into the ‘overproduced’ category on his recordings. I wish he would kick the multiple tracks and instrumentation to the back – He doesn’t need it… his voice is way too good. I look forward to the live version – and maybe an unplugged CD in the future.
Really loving this song.
OMG, I love this song!!! Who is this guy? I’m about to find out, going to google him! His voice, WOW!!!
Oh you’re in for a treat if you’re just discovering Adam Lambert now. ENJOY
OMG…you have never heard of Adam Lambert and his hit “What do you want from Me?” and a runner up in American Idol? He should have won. He sang a song Mad World on American Idol fantastic
Think it is a number one hit!
The song is aimed to be a radio hit and it will definitively be. This is why Adam has chosen it as a single: it’s about his amazing voice, about passion, honesty and it’s produced exactly as much as it needed. This is a grade A for me.
Can’t wait for the rest of the album. I know Adam , he will show us many , many shades and flavors within his album.
Love this song. Gonna be a hit!
Nile Rodgers is not!!! CHIC’s bassist, he is the guitarist!
For people worried about overproduction- it’s for the radio masses. I am sure we will hear many, many MANY acoustic/ live versions of this song, lol
A+ It’s beyond AMAZING!!! This song iis going to be a megahit! Love it so much. I lost my count on how many times I’ve listen it. I’m a huge fan of Adam Lambert. Even though I already know how talented he is. But Adam continues to amaze me. He is a true star! I’m a Glambert for life! <3
This song is one that at first listen made me think “hmm…cool bass drum beat..soaring vocals on the chorus but I dunno…” Then, after a few more listens..I was HOOKED! GRADE “A” all the way! I can most definitely see this track going to the very TOP of the pop charts! It gets in your head. A friend of mine who learned of Lambert through me said (after listening a few times) “I woke up the next day with the song in my head. That’s how I know a song has what it takes to be a HIT”… Thanks Dave and while a “B” rating is never a bad thing…you may wish to listen to it a few more times & upgrade it to an “A”…It is catchy and what he can do with this LIVE will sure convince anyone! RedRoseQueen1 :D
I was on the fence for this single as well – same comment: I dunno. Overproduced soaring vocals at times. Love the lyrics. Don’t get me wrong. I love FYE (which should have had more singles released).
Still I hope this will be blasting on radio stations around the globe and Direct Management better promote the hell out of it!
This single may be just a taste of what is to come from the new cd. I hope there is a Nikka Costa duet and that Nine Inch Nails/Saturday Night Fever pop anthem.
I love this song and predict it will be Adam Lambert’s biggest hit yet.