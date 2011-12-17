Listen: Adam Lambert aims for the heart on new single ‘Better Than I Know Myself’

How well do you know Adam Lambert?

According to his latest single, someone knows the former “American Idol” contestant better than he knows himself, but it sure sounds like he knows what he wants to craft a radio-ready pop song.

The mid-temp rocker is somewhat reminiscent of his previous hit “Whataya Want From Me?,” with a soaring, anthemic chorus, big drums and lovelorn lyrics. Likewise, both songs aren’t shy about showcasing Lambert’s big voice and impressive vocal range. However, instead of that slinky guitar riff, “Better Than I Know Myself” is marked by piano and synth overtones and electronic flourishes. Whereas “Whataya” was co-written by Swedish pop maestro Max Martin, “Better” boasts writing credits by Dr. Luke, Claude Kelly, Joshua Coleman and Henry Walter.

“Better Than I Know Myself” will be on Lambert’s upcoming album “Trespassing,” which also features contributions from Pharrel Williams, Sam Sparro, Bruno Mars, Nikka Costa, BC Jean and Chic bassist Nile Rodgers.

“Trespassing” drops March 20.

Listen to the song here:

