Listen: Adele’s sumptuous James Bond theme ‘Skyfall’

With “Skyfall,” Adele and co-writer Paul Epworth have created a classic James Bond theme that honors the tradition of Bond and pays homage to the musical themes of the past. How appropriate given this year marks the 50th anniversary of the first Bond film.
The majestic ballad opens with only a heavy piano and very ominous warning from Adele: “This is the end/hold your breath and count to 10.”
Slowly, strings come in, but there”s no change in tempo, which remains steady and stately throughout. Instead, Adele and co-writer/producer Paul Epworth, layer on orchestration -the song was recorded with a 77-piece orchestra- to create a tremendous sense of foreboding as the song progresses and builds. The tension from the arrangement keeps the song from being a little, dare we say it, plodding.
Perhaps appropriately, given the golden anniversary, Adele and Epworth incorporate the heavy strings from the first Bond film, “Dr. No,” which became the theme most associated with Bond. Sadly, for Adele, the Oscar rules disqualify any song that includes non-original elements, so deserving as the tune may be, it can”t be nominated. Happily for the rest of us, its usage grounds the song with a certain gravitas from which her vocals can soar.
The lyrics in the sweeping chorus, which is more grandly impressive than anything you”ll be singing to yourself in the checkout line, presents a unified front: “Let the sky fall/when it crumbles/we will stand tall or face it all together,” she sings, as the strings collide as if the world really may be ending.
The second verse begins and there”s an audible change in the directness of Adele”s delivery. It”s possible that she”s channeling Bond as she sings: “You may have my number/you can take my name/but you”ll never have my heart.”
However, by the third verse, love reigns supreme again: “Where you go I go/what you see I see/I know I”ll never be without the security of your loving arms to keep me from harm/Put your hand in my hand and we”ll stand.
[More after the jump…]
It”s been a long time since there”s been a memorable Bond theme song. Quick: who did the theme for “Casino Royale?” (“Can”t Change Me” by Chris Cornell). What about “Quantum of Solace?” (“Another Way To Die” by Jack White and Alicia Keys) See? In fact, I”d wager you have to go back to Duran Duran”s theme to 1985″s “A View To A Kill” to come up with a Bond theme that got any kind of widespread airplay and had any impact. More than 25 years later, Adele has changed all that.
Since this is the only new song radio is going to get from Adele for quite some time, it will be interesting to see if programmers give it more than a novelty spin since its tempo is completely out of sync with what pop radio is playing right now.
What do you think of “Skyfall?”
Casino Royale theme was “You Know My Name” by Chris Cornell, and the Quantum of Solace theme was “Another Way To Die” by Jack White & Alicia Keys.
FYI
Thanks– fixed- I just plugged in my parentheses wrong!
neither cornell nor arnold wrote bond theme. yes skyfall was a copy.
Both musically and lyrically this sounds like an extension or “sequel” to “You Know My Name”
I would say the Casino Royale theme was memorable, but clearly not for you. So.
The implication here is that the songs written for the recent batch of movies weren’t that great. Actually what appears to have happened is that the studio or marketing departments got stuck in. David Arnold wrote and recorded great songs with Shirley Bassey for Quantum of Solace, Scott Walker for The World is not Enough, and KD Lang for Tomorrow Never Dies. They were all bumped for dreadful shockers from ‘hotter’ artists, and like the Adele track, were all great Bond songs.
That KD Lang song for “tomorrow never dies” was amazing
“No Good About Goodbye” was not actually recorded for “Quantum of Solace,” except maybe after the fact as a bit of an eff-you-guys-see-how-much-better-a-job-i-could-have-done by Arnold.
Either way, it’s a great song, and is the real QoS theme song in my book.
The Adele song is terrific, by the way. Hopefully we’ll never get another crapfest like we got with DAD and QosS.
Ok I stand corrected on that one, but the impression remains though, that Arnold wasn’t respected as well as he might have been over the songs. And you’re quite right in your assessment of ‘No Good About Goodbye’.
Cornell’s “You know my name” is absolutely fantastic.
I like the new theme.
But I have to disagree with the implication that Chris Cornell’s “You Know My Name” (it’s not called “Can’t Change Me”) wasn’t memorable. I thought that was a terrific theme song. It was thematically appropriate to 007 (with references to the classic theme) and also just a good rock song in its own right.
Um… You Know My Name is easily the best Bond song since Live and Let Die.
It’s a fantastic rock song that uses Cornel’s vocals well and blends the main theme of the film better than most.
And it has, to this date, the absolute best opening credits sequence of Craig kicking some serious ass amongst all the spades, hearts, clubs, and diamonds.
And yeah… that song is still in heavy rotation on my iPod. LOVE IT.
this sounds like a variation of you know my name which was amazing
I don’t know. This sounds so much like what the world expects from a Bond theme, that it comes very close to a self parody.
I guess just like the last few themes I will forget about this one, as soon as it disappears from the radio stations. It’s crazy. The most memorable of the last few years was Madonna’s song, but mostly because she dared to sound completely different. I’m not saying it was a great one, but it’s the only one since GOLDENEYE that I clearly remember.
Madonna did a bond song? Are you sure that wasnt her austin powers single? :D
As much as I love jack white and cornell, their pieces were disappointing to me. Adele was the perfect choice for a bind theme and would be in any decade with any bond.
Madonna’s theme to Die Another Day was a top ten hit less than a decade ago with significant help from radio play.
Personally, I love the themes made Sheryl Crow and Garbage. Adele’s one is just as awesome.
This piece is alright and I’m sure it will go well with Daniel Kleinman’s gorgeous title sequences, but I don’t it being that catchy or memorable on its own.
Chris Cornell’s “You Know My Name” remains as the best Bond theme.
I just wanted to add to the chorus of people who love the Chris Cornell theme song. I remember when the movie came out people trashed it, I hadn’t heard it till theaters and sat there wondering why people hated it so much.
I’m also a big fan of this new track from Adele. It may not be breaking any new ground, but it sounds like a Bond song and this could be my favorite since Tina Turner kicked ass on Goldeneye.
Not sure what you are talking about here as reading the commentary had me expecting something that would be more than just a movie song. This might get some radio play if it is remixed but as it is stands, it is fine for a James Bond intro scene but is otherwise forgettable in it’s music and nearly ok for the chorus.
Except it is actually getting radio play.