Listen: Blur performs new song ‘Under the West Way’ live

Blur made a charity concert appearance this weekend, but ended up giving even more to fans all over the world.

In a video clip posted from the War Child benefit show at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London, Graham Coxon and Damon Albarn are seen performing a brand new song, titled “Under the West Way,” with the former on acoustic guitar and the latter on piano. The slow-burner is a little theatric though instrumentally understated. And it is very, very Blur.

And do your best to ignore the show-goer who is practicing his whistle: wrong time, dude.

The band may play “West Way” or maybe even more new material tomorrow night (Feb. 21) during the Brit Awards. The last recording they dropped was in 2010, for Record Store Day, but their last album was 2003’s “Think Tank.” And, as previously reported, Coxon said that there is definitely another Blur album in the works, on the heels of their 2009 live reunion.

“2009 was an amazing healing experience for us. We were really swept away with it and got a lot out of our systems,” he said. “Eventually, even if things aren”t around the corner, Blur will do more recordings together. We all love each other and still like making music so that”s not a bad start.”

Albarn has been busy lately prepping a new Gorillaz track with James Murphy and Andre 3000, “DoYaThing” out on Feb. 23.

Do you like this new track?