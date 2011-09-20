Listen: Daughtry’s new song, ‘Drown In You,’ from ‘Batman:Arkham City’

Daughtry unveiled a new song, the dramatic “Drown In You” today. The track is part of “Batman: Arkham City-The Album,” a soundtrack to the new Batman video game that also features music from Panic! At the Disco,” Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and The Duke Spirit.

The tune is way more anguished than we usually hear from the “American Idol” vet and his bandmates. It”s Chris Daughtry singing to what sounds like an Evanescence track crossed with Adam Lambert. There”s lots of heavy guitars, thrashing guitars, and a screaming axe solo, as angst pours through every note. The narrative of the story is pretty self explanatory from the title: Daughtry is in way too deep with someone else and needs for them to put the brakes on. It”s all or nothing in this epic battle for survival.

The song will not be included on Daughtry”s new album, which comes out Nov. 21. The good news is the first two singles from that set will come out in the next day or two.