Daughtry, Panic! At The Disco pen new songs for ‘Batman: Arkham City’ album

Panic! At The Disco, Daughtry, Coheed and Cambria and Serj Tankian have all contributed new songs for the soundtrack to forthcoming video game “Batman: Arkham City.”

Each of the 12 artists wrote a tune specifically for the project. The album streets Oct. 4, two weeks prior to the video game. The collector”s edition of the video game comes with a download code for the album.

Of course, writing for the Caped Crusader carries its own challenges. Coheed and Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez said in a statement, “I write in a very conceptual format with the stories that surround Coheed and Cambria, but Batman has a much larger, defined history and rules that go along with it. My goal was to find universal themes from Batman’s existing history to help give the lyrics legs and dimension so that the song could live within that world.”

None of the songs appears in the actual video game, so this is one of those albums that should carry the “inspired by” tags in the title, like the “Alice In Wonderland” album that came out a few years ago.

Maybe “Arkham City” can help hold fans over until next year’s arrival of “The Dark Knight Rises.” Plus, as Daughtry fans know, Chris and the boys are back in the studio hard at work on the band’s next project, but that album won’t come out until 2012.

Track listing for “Batman: Arkham City”:

1. Panic! At The Disco – Mercenary

2. Coheed and Cambria – Deranged

3. The Duke Spirit – Creature

4. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Shadow On The Run

5. Blaqk Audio – Afterdark

6. The Raveonettes – Oh, Stranger

7. (Crosses) – The Years

8. The Damned Things – Trophy Widow

9. Daughtry – Drown In You

10. The Boxer Rebellion – Losing You

11. Serj Tankian – Total Paranoia



*Bonus Collector’s Edition track

12. A Place to Bury Strangers – In The Shadow