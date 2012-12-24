Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 163 – Worst of 2012

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
Last week, Sepinwall & I celebrated TV’s Best of 2012.
As Santa Claus would tell you, it’s pleasant to put together a “nice” list, but it’s MUCH more fun to penalize the kids who have been naughty.
That’s why we’re dedicating what will probably be our last Firewall & Iceberg of 2012 to handing out lumps of coal. And there are plenty to go around.
And because we recorded this podcast on Friday, pretty much at the second that AMC announced the Glen Mazzara-free renewal for “The Walking Dead,” we talked for a bit about the potential ramifications for the zombie drama. Since very little has changed or evolved in that particular story, I doubt that the segment will seem too outdated.
The breakdown:
“The Walking Dead” without Glen Mazzara (00:01:00 – 00:10:55)
The Worst of 2012 (00:11:00 – 01:11:00)
