Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 86

Happy Monday, Boys and Girls. Time for a very special moment: The Second Annual Firewall & Iceberg Car Podcast!

Last year, you might recall that the car podcast was a total disaster. Brilliant content marred by some hideous technical issues. This year’s podcast isn’t quite as brilliant. Battery concerns caused us to miss live commentary of both The Nuclear Plant That Looks Like Boobs and The Toll Collector On The 73. Sorry. However, thanks to a new microphone, we eliminated the horrible rising and falling audio levels that made last year’s podcast unlistenable to many.

In short, this year’s Car Podcast sounds like it was recorded in a car. But it doesn’t sound like it was recorded in The Deepest, Darkest Depths of Hell. In our book, that’s a win. [Here’s last year’s Car Podcast for comparison.]

The podcast itself is mostly us chattering about Comic-Con and me trying to avoid getting in an accident. We also talked about this week’s episode of “Breaking Bad.” We didn’t get to “Twin Peaks,” but that’ll be covered in a future podcast.

Here’s the very simple breakdown:

Comic-Con 2011 — 00:00 – 46:30

“Breaking Bad” — 46:45 – 01:02:05

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us.

