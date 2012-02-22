B

Listen: Gorillaz, James Murphy and Andre 3000 combine for ‘DoYaThing’

02.22.12 7 years ago

The combination of Gorillaz, James Murphy and Andre 3000 sounds exactly like what you’d think it’d sound like: boing-boing, beep beep, bounce bounce.

This funky collaboration was created in the name of Converse, for their Three Artists, One Song series. It bowed on BBC radio today and will be available through the company’s website tomorrow.

The track is another good origin of the query: Why isn’t Andre 3000 rapping on everything ever in the whole world ever? Murphy might as well have been filing his nails or cleaning the bathroom when he wrote the mindless refrain “You want to do it, but you don’t know what you’re doing, baby,” but that doesn’t mean I won’t remember it.

And Albarn sounds thankfully better here than he did at the Brits last night with Blur. Haters: hating. Keep your eyes peeled for the music video.

