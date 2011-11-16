Listen: Ingrid Michaelson’s wrenching new single, ‘Ghost’

It”s been a while since we”ve heard from Ingrid Michaelson, but she”s back to haunt us with the dramatic “Ghost.” She”s “broken down the middle of my heart, heart….” from love”s disastrous results. She”s left to roam the halls with the pieces of her that haven”t already died from her lover”s negligence.

The string-laden, wrenching track, which premiered on EW.com today, is a stunning return from the New York singer-songwriter and the opening salvo from her David Kahne-produced fourth album, “Human Again,” out Jan. 24. Hear it here. If you’re having a tough time with your own relationship and need to have a good cry, you’ll be sobbing by the time you reach the bridge.

“The album is called ‘Human Again” because it”s taken me a very long time to be happy,” Michaelson says in a press release. “The music on this album might surprise some people. I was really singing out, physically; I was writing about a really dark time in my life.”

While the album won”t be out until 2012, you can see Michaelson when she performs on the 85th annual Macy”s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC, along with Cee Lo, “American Idol’ Scotty McCreery, and Avril Lavigne. You are also, undoubtedly, hearing her in the trailer for “Like Crazy,” which features her dreamy remake of Elvis’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” which originally appeared on her 2008 album, “Be OK.”