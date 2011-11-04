Scotty McCreery, Avril Lavigne, Cee Lo riding on Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

Along with the usual assortment of balloons, “American Idol” star Scotty McCreery will be floating down Broadway during the 2011 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Season 10 “AI” champ will be joined by more than a dozen other acts, including Avril Lavigne, Cee Lo Green, Mary J. Blige, Cobra Starship, Rodney Atkins, Neil Diamond, Shelby Lynne and Ingrid Michaelson.

As per usual, there will also be the casts of Broadway shows performing as well, including those from “Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark” and “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.” What, no “Book of Mormon?”

The annual parade takes place on the morning of Nov. 24. As previously reported, Lady Gaga will be featured in a Katie Couric special that night; Nickelback is also set to perform during the Detroit Lions v. Green Bay Packers NFL matchup.