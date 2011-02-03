Listen: Lil Wayne’s Super Bowl redux of Wiz Khalifa breeds ‘Green & Yellow’

#Super Bowl #Lil Wayne #Wiz Khalifa
02.03.11 7 years ago

Rapper and noted sports nut Lil Wayne is making it no secret which team is his pick to win the Super Bowl this year.

Wiz Khalifa’s “Black & Yellow” — one of my top 30 tracks of 2010 — has served as the unofficial anthem of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ march to the NFL’s Big Dance this year. Weezy’s co-opted the tune and put his own rhymes to it, now, for “Green & Yellow,” to make it a track for the Green Bay Packers.

And he doesn’t hold back on your favorite processed foods for his disses (even though “this ain’t a diss song”).

“I’m a Cheesehead / y’all n*ggas Cheeze Whiz,” he raps, playing off of Wiz’ good name.

In his newest contribution to the hashtag rap meme: “We gon’ toast these n*ggas / Poptarts”

He name checks the Lambeau Leap and makes sure to clarify, “[Though] I’m form New Orleans…” he’s a Packers fan. Anyway, Brees had his time in first round of the playoffs.

Listen to “Green & Yellow” here.

Listen to “Black & Yellow” here.

Which team should win, if it were up to these tracks?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Super Bowl#Lil Wayne#Wiz Khalifa
TAGSblack and yellowgreen and yellowLil WayneSUPER BOWLWiz Khalifa

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP