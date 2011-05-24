Listen: Paul McCartney weirds out on Buddy Holly’s ‘It’s So Easy’

Paul McCartney always wore his love for Buddy Holly on his sleeve, so it”s no surprise that the ex-Beatle is part of “Rave On,” a tribute to Buddy Holly out June 28.

He gives a wild and woolly performance of “It”s So Easy” that makes it sound like, quite frankly, it”s not so easy to fall in love. Hear it here. It”s tangled and complex and, as he sings, “where you”re concerned my heart can burn.” Then it gets really strange when Macca breaks into a spoken part where he”s channeling Screamin” Jay Hawkins instead of Holly. It”s down and it”s dirty and sure to be the most inventive of the remakes. Let”s put it this way, you can”t play this track quietly in the background. If this is what his new finance inspires, look out! (McCartney fans know he’s occasionally performed the song in concert, including in 2009 in Holly’s native Texas).

As we”ve previously reported, the set also includes covers by the Black Keys, Modest Mouse, Cee Lo Green, Kid Rock, Fiona Apple and Jon Brion, My Morning Jacket and more.

What do you think of McCartney”s take on Holly?

It turns out he”s not only feeling feisty on this track. In an interview with the Radio Times (here via U.K. paper The Telegraph), he claims Mick Jagger used to call the Beatles, “the four-headed monster.” It turns out, he was referring to the fact that all four members of the Beatles could sing, whereas Jagger had to carry the full burden of the Rolling Stones” vocals. What? Keith Richards can”t sing?

‘Rave On Buddy Holly’ track listing:

1. “Dearest” – The Black Keys (2:06)

2. “Every Day” – Fiona Apple & Jon Brion (2:19)

3. “It’s So Easy” – Paul McCartney (4:35)

4. “Not Fade Away – Florence + The Machine” (4:02)

5. “(You’re So Square) Baby, I Don’t Care” – Cee Lo Green (1:31)

6. “Crying, Waiting, Hoping” – Karen Elson (2:25)

7. “Rave On” – Julian Casablancas (1:55)

8. “I’m Gonna Love You Too” – Jenny O. (2:11)

9. “Maybe Baby” – Justin Townes Earle (2:06)

10. “Oh Boy” – She & Him (2:18)

11. “Changing All Those Changes” – Nick Lowe (1:41)

12. “Words Of Love” – Patti Smith (3:20)

13. “True Love Ways” – My Morning Jacket (3:25)

14. “That’ll Be The Day” – Modest Mouse (2:15)

15. “Well…All Right” – Kid Rock (2:09)

16. “Heartbeat” -The Detroit Cobras (2:20)

17. “Peggy Sue” – Lou Reed (3:19)

18. “Peggy Sue Got Married” – John Doe (3:57)

19. “Raining In My Heart” – Graham Nash (3:30)