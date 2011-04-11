Listen: Sade and Jay-Z on ‘The Moon and the Sky Remix’

Last week, we got a whiff of “Still in Love With You,” one of the previously unreleased tracks from Sade”s May 3 “Ultimate Collection,” but today we got the big one: the remix of “Soldier of Love” track, “The Moon and the Sky Remix,” featuring Jay-Z. It works surprisingly well.

There”s no interaction between the two, but Jay-Z”s rap in the middle over the Kurt Weil-type melody fits in perfectly. And the remix is truly a remix (hint, hint, Britney and Rihanna). The song opens with an accordion and then steady, militant beats transform it to a completely different song from the original except for Sade”s exquisite heartbroken lyrics.

[More after the jump…]

Jay-Z”s rap, other than the unintentionally funny line about a 41-year old man talking about “not being ready to go steady,” is as poignant. “You get what you need, not what you think you want, so maybe not the moon and sky, but a beautiful sun.”

We love this. What do you think?