Listen: Sigur Rós’ sad, previously unreleased song ‘Lúppulagið’

Earlier this year, we alerted you to the existence of “Inni,” the new documentary on Icelandic band Sigur Ros. Now, the film is making its way around the country in varying theaters, and music from it is being released in bits and bobs.

The impossibly titled and previously unreleased “Lúppulagið” is now streaming, and boy is this piano-led track sad. Watch a dully fading sunset. Consider your options to otherwise support the 99%. Write your dead grandmother a letter.

The live album companion to “Inni” is out on Nov. 15, and the doc is heading to CD/LP and DVD in different combinations therein.

Screening dates for “Inni” have already begun; it shows tonight in Porland, Ore. and continues around the country until Dec. 3. It premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September.

This week, we revealed that Sigur Ros frontman Jonsi is helming the score to Cameron Crowe’s feature film “We Bought a Zoo”; that set will drop on Dec. 13, ten days before the movie heads to theaters.

