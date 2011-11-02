Sigur Ros’ Jonsi heads to the ‘Zoo’ on Cameron Crowe film soundtrack

Sigur Ros frontman and Immaculate Noise favorite Jonsi went to the “Zoo” with famed director Cameron Crowe and came out on the other side with a new soundtrack.

Crowe’s “We Bought a Zoo” features new compositions and an original score from Jónsi, and the music will be released as a soundtrack on Dec. 13, ten days before the film is released on Dec. 23.

The 15-track album includes four songs that were on Jonsi’s 2010 album “Go,” plus two previously unreleased tracks under Jonsi’s name: one of those, “Gathering Stories,” was co-written by Crowe himself. Sigur Ros’ previously dropped “Hoppipolla” is also included.

Experimental composer Nico Muhly helped to arrange the string and brass sections of the score.

Crowe has been a longtime admirer of Sigur Ros, and even helped break the band by including one of their tunes during his 2001 film remake “Vanilla Sky.”

“Early on it was obvious that [Sigur Rós”] music would have a profound effect on the making of We Bought A Zoo,” said Cameron in a statement. “In preparation for making the movie, we gave all the actors and crew members a copy of Sigur Rós” transcendent documentary, ‘Heima”… The actors listened to the music during their takes; it quickly became part of the film”s DNA.”

Jonsi also contributed a song to “How to Train Your Dragon.”

“We Bought a Zoo” stars Scarlett Johansson and Matt Damon.

Here is the tracklist for “We Bought a Zoo”:

1. Why Not

2. AEvin Endar – Jónsi *new track

3. Boy Lilikoi – Jónsi

4. Sun

5. Brambles

6. Sinking Friendships – Jónsi

7. We Bought A Zoo

8. Hoppipolla – Sigur Rós

9. Snaerisendar

10. Sink

11. Go Do – Jónsi

12. Whole Made of Pieces

13. Humming

14. First Day

15. Gathering Stories – Jónsi *new track