Listen: Sleigh Bells signals single with ‘Comeback Kid’

What I originally like about Sleigh Bells is that they sound like, at any moment, the whole thing can become unhingled. Engine and body parts alike will go flying everywhere. Every song is played at 11.

The duo’s proper first single from “Reign in Terror?” Comparatively, it’s like a 7. The crew already released “Born to Lose,” which I think is a lot weirder and edgier than this keyboard-assisted, pretty number.

Part of this is the soft refrain and post-chorus, softening the blow on that double-bass-pedal sound. It’s pouring sugar on saccharine, which is Alexis Krauss’ cheerleader coo. There’s nothing too “off” about the mix…

Which is why this might be the kind of single the band to push it further into mainstream consciousness. Like some of their other songs, I can imagine this playing behind a commercial for a car with a lot of horsepower but also for a computer that computes at very fast speeds. CoverGirl need not apply.

“Reign in Terror” is due Feb. 21, up from a Valentine’s Day original drop date. Pre-ordering on iTunes gives you “Comeback Kid” for free.

Here are Sleigh Bells’ tour dates:

2-03 Gainesville, FL – Florida Theater *#

2-04 Tampa, FL – The Ritz *#

2-06 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall *#

2-07 Tallahassee, FL – The Moon *#

2-09 Jacksonville, FL – Freebird Live *#

2-10 Orlando, FL – Firestone *#

2-11 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution *#

2-14 Miami, FL – Grand Central *#

2-16 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club ^

2-17 New York, NY – Terminal 5 ^

2-18 Toronto, Ontario – Phoenix ^

2-21 Los Angeles, CA – The Mayan ^

2-23 San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom ^

2-24 Seattle, WA – Showbox at the Market ^

* with Diplo

# with Liturgy

^ with Black Bananas