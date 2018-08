When I first heard “Born to Lose,” I thought, “Oh no, you did NOT just throw some synths in there…”

They didn’t. But it does sound dreamier.

The New York rock duo keep up with their reputation of prettyprettypretty prettypretty UGLYUGLYUGLY prettyprettypretty sounds on this single, the first from forthcoming album “Reign of Terror.”

If you were wondering what those blood-spattered Keds were all about, that would be the album cover. Pretty ugly!

“Reign of Terror” is out on Feb. 14.