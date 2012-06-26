Listen to Chris Brown’s ‘Fortune’ in its entirety

A couple of weeks ago, fans could hear at least a quarter of Chris Brown’s new “Fortune” due to an aggressive promo campaign. Now, you can hear the album in its entirety.

Brown is streaming his fifth full-length in full “for a limited time” via iTunes starting today. It starts off with “Fortune’s” first single “Turn Up the Music” and ends with “Trumpet Lights” featuring Sabrina Antoinette. Other guest contributors include Nas, Big Sean & Wiz Khalifa and Kevin McCall; his producer team features names like The Underdogs, Polow da Don, Brian “BK” Kennedy and Boi-1da. Brown himself co-produced “Mirage.”

The standard and deluxe editions of “Fortune” arrive on July 3. It’s frequently embattled singer and sometimes-MC’s follow-up to 2011’s “F.A.M.E.,” which became his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 and earned him a Best R&B Album Grammy Award earlier this year.

Listen to “Fortune” here [iTunes].

Here is the tracklist for “Fortune”:

1. Turn Up The Music – Produced by The Underdogs & Fuego

2. Bassline – Produced by @PopWansel, co-produced by @DayviJae

3. Till I Die feat. Big Sean & Wiz Khalifa – Produced by Danja

4. Mirage feat. Nas – Produced by Harmony, co-produced by Chris Brown

5. Don”t Judge Me – Produced by The Messingers

6. 2012 – Produced by Adonis, co-produced by Kevin “K-Mac” McCall

7. Biggest Fan – Produced by The Runners, co-produced by The Monarch

8. Sweet Love – Produced by Polow da Don & Jason “JP” Perry

9. Strip feat. Kevin McCall – Produced by Tha Bizness

10. Stuck On Stupid – Produced by Brian “BK” Kennedy, co-produced by Dante Jones

11. 4 Years Old – Produced by Polow da Don & Tommy Hittz

12. Party Hard/Cadillac (Interlude) feat. Sevyn – Produced by Brian “BK” Kennedy & Boi-1da

13. Don”t Wake Me Up – Produced by Benny & Alle Benassi, Free School & William Orbit, co-produced by Brian “BK” Kennedy

14. Trumpet Lights feat. Sabrina Antoinette – Produced by Polow Da Don, co-produced by Jerome “J Roc” Harmon