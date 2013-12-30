Listen to Drake’s new song ‘Trophies’ from ‘Nothing Was the Same’ sessions

Drake tries to shake his sensitive guy image on his latest track “Trophies,” an outtake from his “Nothing Was the Same” recording sessions. Listen below.
The Toronto rapper — who is known for his love songs like “Take Care and “Hold On, We’re Going Home” — aims his verses on “Trophies” at people who have pigeonholed him: “This sh*t is not a love song / This a f*ck a stripper on a mink rug song.” The music is still classic Drake, with a heavy beat and anthemic horns courtesy of producer Hit-Boy.
Drake first teased the song during his “Nothing Was the Same” promos in September and later during an intermission at a recent performance at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
“Trophies” surfaced on Sunday night, the day after a new freestyle remix of “We Made It” featuring Soulja Boy was released. Listen to it below. There may be more to come as Drake recently told Vibe that he plans to drop five unreleased tracks before 2014. He’s got less than 48 hours to deliver.
Join The Discussion: Log In With