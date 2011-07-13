Listen to Lil Wayne’s new mixtape ‘Sorry 4 the Wait’

Don’t say we didn’t warn you. Lil Wayne has a brand new mixtape, “Sorry 4 the Wait,” and the whole thing is available for free to stream or download now.

Check it out below.

Its title is in lieu of the “wait” for “Tha Carter IV,” Weezy’s much-anticipated album, his first since leaving Riker’s after serving jail time for a guns possession charge.

The mixtape contains a good number for freestyles, plus features from Gudda Gudda and headline-maker Lil B, whose surprise album is called “I’m Gay” (even though he’s, like, not gay).

As for “Tha Carter,” now due Aug. 29, it’s been revealed that a number of other guests will be along for the party. In addition to some production work from superstar spinner Swizz Beatz, its being reported that Nas, Tech N9ne, Cee-Lo, John Legend, Busta Rhymes, Shyne and Jadakiss may all have a place in the sequel set.

Here is the tracklist for “Sorry 4 the Wait”:

1. Tunechi”s Back

2. Rollin” freestyle

3 Throwed Off freestyle (feat. Gudda Gudda)

4. Gucci Gucci freestyle

5. Marvins Room freestyle

6. Sure Thing freestyle

7. Grove St Party freestyle (feat. Lil B)

8. Racks freestyle

9. Hands Up freestyle

10. Sorry 4 The Wait

11. Inkredible Remix freestyle

12. IDK freestyle

What do you think of the mixtape?